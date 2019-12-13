Zelan’s auditor resigns due to SC sanctions

PETALING JAYA: Zelan Bhd’s auditors Messrs Afrizan Tarmili Khairul Azhar (AFTAAS) has resigned due to sanctions imposed on the firm by the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

The group told the local bourse that SC’s audit oversight board has prohibited the audit firm from accepting clients and auditing public interest entities or schedule funds for 12 months.

Zelan stated that pursuant to section 281(2) of the Companies Act 2016, AFTAAS’s term of office will end after 21 days from Dec 12, 2019.

Apart from the sanctions and resignation of its auditors, the group’s board is not aware of any matters that requires to be brought to the attention of its shareholders.

Further announcement will be made by Zelan on the appointment of a replacement auditors in due course.