PETALING JAYA: Zen Courts Sdn Bhd has been awarded RM99.09 million by the Kuala Lumpur High Court pursuant to a Buy Out Order dated March 27, 2012 against Ho Hup Construction Company Bhd.

Zen Courts said in a statement that the High Court has valued its 30% stake at RM99.09 million after a nine-year legal battle between the two companies.

“This is a long battle that finally saw justice done even though we feel the valuation of our stakes should fetch a better value,” said Zen Courts director Yeoh Keng Tat.

To recap, Zen Courts commenced an oppression suit against Ho Hup in 2011, alleging that Ho Hup had oppressed its rights as the minority shareholder of Bukit Jalil Development Sdn Bhd (BJD).

At that time, Ho Hup owned 70% while Zen Courts owned 30% of the entire paid-up capital of BJD. BJD owns a piece of 60-acre freehold land in Bukit Jalil.

On March 27, 2012, the High Court found that Ho Hup had oppressed Zen Courts and ordered Ho Hup to purchase Zen Courts’ 30% stake in BJD. Ferrier Hodgson MH Sdn Bhd, who was the joint valuer, had valued Zen Courts’ 30% stake at RM35.97 million.

However, Zen Courts was dissatisfied with the share valuation done by Ferrier Hodgson and filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal, which was subsequently dismissed.

In 2016, the Federal Court allowed Zen Courts’ appeal and directed a rehearing of the share valuation by the High Court with the assistance of other experts.

Apart from Ferrier Hodgson, Zen Courts had appointed KPMG while Ho Hup appointed Crowe to undertake the same valuation.

The court further fixed July 11 to determine the terms of the payment, interest and costs. The counsel for Zen Courts was Datuk Sri Gopal Sri Ram.