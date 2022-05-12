Zhulian eyes expanding its markets in Asia

KOTA KINABALU: Zhulian Corporation Bhd aims to expand its markets in Asia, starting with Laos, Myanmar, and Indonesia next year.

Zhulian operation manager Ong Khan Farn said the company will also explore more international markets in the long run.

“We are looking for business opportunities which would help us grow our team of entrepreneurs,” he said at a company event here on Dec 4.

Zhulian, which started with jewellery products, now has its own homegrown brands in consumer products such as homecare, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Ong said Zhulian has its own facility which can produce more than 100 products and will be launching new products going forward, benefitting its 10,000 distributors.

One of them is Ruhiza Abdullah from Bertam in Penang, who joined Zhulian almost 20 years ago after being introduced to the company’s juice drinks by her close friend.

She said she was inspired to join Zhulian after finding out that an illiterate woman was getting a bonus income of RM800 a month, compared to someone like her who is literate and has become a housewife after stopping work.

“I made the decision to join the business to generate my own income so that I can help my husband and children,” she said, adding that her second child is also with Zhulian. - Bernama