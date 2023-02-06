ZTE corp committed to drive digital economy via collaborations

KUALA LUMPUR: Global information and communication technology solutions provider ZTE Corporation is committed to drive the digital economy via collaborations with industry and ecosystem partners in Malaysia.

ZTE (Malaysia) Corporation Sdn Bhd managing director Steven Ge said the company played a crucial role in advancing digitalisation across Malaysia and in doing so, has helped bridge the digital divide.

As part of the Jendela initiative, ZTE was responsible to deploy over 50 per cent of nationwide projects to extend mobile coverage to remote and rural areas, he said in a statement in conjunction with ZTE’s Shaping Digital Innovation 2023 event here yesterday

To enhance user experience by providing higher speeds, ZTE has modernised over 10,000 sites in Malaysia during the past three years, he said.

“This modernisation supports higher throughput and reduced latency, significantly boosting network performance and quality,” he said.

According to the statement, the company’s commitment to become the driver of the digital economy is supported by substantial research and development investments and an impressive portfolio of over 85,000 patents worldwide.

“ZTE remains committed to enriching its core competitive edge, spearheading innovative technological breakthroughs that drive the digital economy and promote sustainable development,” it said.

The event, built on its successes in the recent Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in Barcelona, Spain, showcased its commitment to innovation by featuring cutting-edge technologies that harness the power of both 5G and artificial intelligence.

ZTE said that the event also highlighted the latest trends, products and solutions for radio access networks, transport, cloud core and others, with three key takeaways - simplicity, agility and cybersecurity.

The company urged the industry and ecosystem partners in Malaysia comprising telecommunication players, digital infrastructure developers, and government and regulatory bodies to collaborate in building a digital and intelligent ecosystem.

“Aligned with our business philosophy of ‘simplicity, agility, and openness for win-win’, ZTE is determined to serve as the driver of the digital economy and shape digital innovation,” it added.- Bernama