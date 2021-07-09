10 books that entertain and provide comfort in this lockdown

Numerous studies conducted last year found that the number of people reading books surged during the global lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. And no wonder, considering that large swathes of the population were trapped indoors and looking for various ways to entertain themselves. Reading habits also underwent a change, with more people reporting that they had developed an appetite for thrillers and light-hearted fiction stories. Interest in dystopian fiction plummeted, perhaps spurred by the fact that such books were hitting a little too close to home. Now, as Malaysians are well into a third lockdown, many are looking for new titles to sink their teeth into. Here are some of our favourites: KL Noir: Magic

After a long hiatus, the KL Noir series is back with a bang! Featuring stories from 20 local writers – including theSun’s former entertainment writer Bissme S. – readers get to explore the fictional (and maybe a little true) underbelly of our beloved city. Readers will be entertained with stories about vampire slayers, well-dressed pontianaks and a bar hostess with a secret. Becoming by Michelle Obama

Have you been putting in the work but don’t seem to see the results and aren’t sure where it all goes? Michelle Obama felt the same way, and tells it all in this autobiography. Told in a conversational style, she shares stories about her childhood, her upbringing, the values instilled in her and how her own family rose to become one of the first families of the United States of America. The Crossing Places by Elly Griffiths

The Crossing Places is the first book in Elly Griffith’s Ruth Galloway murder mystery series. Set in Norfolk, the first book follows Dr Ruth Galloway, a forensic archaeologist and academic at a university who gets called to investigate an old case. The police find the bones of a child on a desolate beach and believe them to be the remains of a child who went missing a decade ago. The abductor continues to taunt authorities with bizarre clues and the police need all the help they can get to contain the panic. With 13 books in the series, readers will be happily occupied in this long lockdown. Forbidden Magic by Cheyenne McCray

Cheyenne McCray’s Magic series showcases an award-winning combination of romance and fantasy to sweep readers off their feet. The paranormal romance story follows Silver Ashcroft, a D’Anu witch, who witnessed demons attacking her coven. The only warriors who have defeated these demons in the past are the Tuatha D’Danann, and she can only summon them using grey magic. However, there is always a catch. The more she uses grey magic, the harder it is to avoid using dark magic. Using grey magic also draws the enemies closer to her. There are six books in the Magic series to keep readers hooked. Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo

The popular book has been adapted into a critically acclaimed TV series of the same name. Shadow and Bone is part of a trilogy by Leigh Bardugo which tells the journey of Alina Starkov, a teenage orphan who grows up in a Russia-inspired land called Ravka. During a dangerous excursion with the army, she unexpectedly harnesses a rare, legendary power she never she knew she had when she tries to protect her best friend, Malyen Oretsev. This power quickly put her in the crosshairs of several dangerous people, such as the ever handsome Aleksander Morozova, who may not have her best interests in mind. Readers will enjoy diving into the lush world of the Grishaverse. The House in the Cerulean Sea by TJ Klune

The House in the Cerulean Sea is an enchanting story about discovering family in an unexpected place. Linus Barker works as a Case Worker at the Department in Charge of Magical Youth. He’s tasked with overseeing the wellbeing of children who are housed in government-sanctioned orphanages. One day, he’s given a curious and highly classified assignment to travel to Marsyas Island Orphanage where six dangerous children reside. However, secrets begin to unravel the longer he stays on the island, and he’ll soon have to make a difficult and damning choice: destroy a home – or watch the world burn. Bridgerton: The Duke and I by Julia Quinn

The Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn is a good read for those who are looking for something light and romantic to lift the pandemic blues. If the title sounds familiar, it’s because the book has been adapted into a popular TV series too. Readers get to mingle with high society while saucy narrator Lady Whistledown spills the gossip and stirs the pot. The books chiefly follow each sibling in the Bridgerton family in their quest to find true love. The Bridgertons are a family of nine – eight siblings and a widowed mother – and they are a well respected and favoured family in British high society. Fortunately, there are nine books in the series for readers to obsess and fawn over. Seven Ancient Wonders by Matthew Reilly

Australian author Matthew Reilly writes fast-paced action thriller adventures. If you’re looking for a good dose of historical adventure like the Da Vinci Code or Indiana Jones, Reilly’s Jack West Jr series is a good pick. The story revolves around Jack, a former Australian SAS specialist, and his team as they race around the globe and explore the secrets of the ancient kingdoms in order to save the world from corrupt and violent forces. There are already six books to binge read while waiting for the last book in the series to be released in October this year. Mind Platter by Najwa Zebian

In these trying times, Najwa Zebian’s Mind Platter offers some solace to everyone who feels like they’re struggling. Her collection of musings about life, love, friendship, hurt, motivation, honesty, integrity and more provide much needed reassurance to those who feel unheard and misunderstood. What drew most readers, even those who don’t like self-help books, is how her thoughts give readers hope that life will and can get better. Emotional Detox: 7 Steps to Release Toxicity and Energize Joy by Sherianna Boyle