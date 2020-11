There are plenty of animes to watch and it can be difficult to pick one to start with newer ones coming in. When undecided, it’s easier to start with the classics and some new ones to find out what you like or don’t like in a story. Here is a list of highly-rated animes to jumpstart your anime binge. 1. Moriarty the Patriot

Based on Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes series, Moriarty the Patriot is a prequel focusing on the youth of Holmes’ nemesis, the mathematics prodigy, William James Moriarty. Set in the British Empire in the late 19th century, the despicable nobility rules over the average citizen and these citizens have little chance to rise to the top. In order to bring down the bad nobles, William James Moriarty and his brothers, Albert James Moriarty and Louis James Moriarty, set out to commit crimes to tip the social class scale. 2. Tower of God

A collaboration between Crunchyroll and digital comic publisher Webtoon, Tower of God is an anime adaptation of the online ‘manhwa’ by S.I.U.. The story follows Bam, an amnesiac youth who is mysteriously teleported into the Tower of God. The tower is a metaphysical structure that seems to encompass the entire world and those who reach its peak will receive immense powers. Bam, who’s in search of his beloved friend Rachel, must gather allies in order to overcome the Tower’s deadly trials and deadlier adversaries. 3. Death Note

Death Note based on the manga published on the Weekly Shonen Jump has been adapted in several mediums. However, nothing beats the anime that’s popular worldwide. The story starts with Light Yagami coming into possession of a book known as a Death Note. He quickly realizes that he can wish for someone to die just by writing their name in the book and became a vigilante named Kira to create a crime-free utopia. With more bodies piling up, the cat-and-mouse chase begins between Light Yagami and the determined detective L. 4. One Piece

The beauty of One Piece is that beginners can start from any episode and enjoy the story. Mainly, the story centers on the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew named the Straw Hat Pirates in the world of pirates. He and his crew set sail on the sea in search of the ultimate treasure called One Piece. There are also Devil Fruits in the world which can grant a superpower to those who eat it but at the cost of the eater’s ability to swim. In his adventure, Luffy will battle the Devil Fruits eaters which results in some stunning fight scenes. 5. Code Geass series

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion did not only reinvigorate the Mecha genre but also became a staple in many anime fans. In the story, Japan was attacked and conquered by the Holy Empire of Britannia, reducing the one proud nation into an occupied country. Lelouch, an exiled Imperial Prince of Britannia vows to wrestle Japan back to freedom. He encounters a girl named CC who bestows Lelouch the mythical power of Geass, which is the absolute powers to control another person’s will. 6. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is the second anime adaptation which closely follows the events in the manga. The story follows the tale of two alchemist brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who seek to restore their bodies after a botched attempt to bring their mother back to life. During their quest, they’ll uncover a deep government conspiracy to hide the true nature of the Philosopher’s Stone involving the homunculi, the alchemists of the neighbouring nation, and their father’s past. 7. Detective Conan

Detective Conan is a story of a high school detective Shinichi Kudo who was transformed into a child by a poison named APTX-4869 while investigating a mysterious organisation. He identifies himself as Conan Edogawa to hide his true identity from the evil Black Organization while working to solve cases. Detective Conan is an anime that can be enjoyed by all ages. 8. Attack on Titan

One of the best action anime in recent years, Attack on Titan is set in a world where humanity lives within cities surrounded by enormous walls to protect them from gigantic man-eating humanoids known as Titans. The overarching story follows Eren Yeager who vows to retake the world after a Titan destroyed his home town and killed his mother. 9. Assassination Classroom

In Assassination Classroom, the misfits in class 3-E was assigned a new homeroom teacher which turned out to be an extremely powerful octopus-like creature named Koro-sensei who’s bent on destroying the world. Strangely, Koro-sensei teaches the class about the ways of assassination and the students try to take him out. After all, the government promised the child who’s capable of killing off Koro-sensei 10 billion yen if they succeed. However, he’s proved unkillable and slowly becomes the best teacher the class ever had. 10. One-Punch Man