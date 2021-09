Tea has been consumed for thousands of years in many cultures, and for good reason. Several studies have shown that different teas provide a ton of benefits for the body such as boosting our immune system and fighting off inflammation.

Here are the other health benefits of drinking tea that have been backed by science.

It’s a good source of antioxidants

Tea is rich in antioxidants which can help prevent or delay cell damage in our body caused by free radicals. By keeping free radicals at bay, it helps prevent us from developing various health issues such as heart disease and cancer. The powerful antioxidant polyphenols in tea also provide good anti-inflammatory benefits for our bodies. Thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, tea helps to keep skin clear and glowing too.

Tea helps to boost the immune system

Tea is also believed to be able to boost the immune system due to its antibacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties. While the effects may be minimal, a little goes a long way, especially when we’re coming down with a cold. An amino acid in teas known as L-theanine boosts the production of disease-fighting cells. Based on a study done by Harvard Medical School, the immune system of tea drinkers responded five times faster to germs than did the blood cells of coffee drinkers.

It has less caffeine than coffee

For many who are sensitive to caffeine, switching from a cup of coffee to a warm cup of tea may be beneficial. This is because tea has less caffeine than coffee, so you can consume it without experiencing pesky side effects on your nervous system. If you want to cut out caffeine altogether, herbal tea blends have no caffeine at all, so drink away!

It benefits heart health

Based on a lot of studies, tea has been proven to be able to benefit heart health and stave away diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. In a study of more than 40,000 adults, participants who drank five or more cups of green tea per day had a 16% lower risk of cardiovascular death than those who only drank less than one cup per day. Drinking tea helps to prevent cardiovascular disease by lowering the ‘bad’ LDL cholesterol and triglycerides.

Tea can help protect your bones

Polyphenols in tea are said to help improve bone density, prevent bone loss and protect against osteoporosis. This is good news for many of us who are ageing and are suffering from brittle bones. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that women who were regular tea drinkers had higher bone density compared to non-tea drinkers.