Did you plan a meetup with friends but find yourself needing a fun activity to get everyone to mingle? Playing a game together in a group is a fantastic ice breaker and gives everyone, especially when there are new people, an excuse to interact. However, put away the usual Monopoly or Catan and do something different by trying out these Malaysian-made card and board games. 1. The Lepak Game

Often dubbed as the Malaysian version of Cards Against Humanity, this Malaysian card game is family-friendly and appeals to the Malaysian sense of humour. The Lepak Game is best played between 4 to 8 players and is sure to generate waves of laughter during hangout sessions. Each player is given a set of cards and must match their funniest cards with phrases such as Kantoi, Bojio, Kena Clamp and Jual Mahal to a card drawn from the pile. Points will be given to the player whose card is deemed the most humorous. 2. The Malaysian Dream

Our Vision 2020 may be long gone but it doesn’t hurt to dream a bit while playing a game with friends. The Malaysian Dream is created by the people behind Mgag and is played between 2 to 6 players. The goal of the game is to purchase as many dreams as possible. The possible dreams to capture are very familiar and relatable to Malaysians such as finally paying off your PTPTN loans, going viral, winning elections or finally becoming the doctor your parents always wanted you to be. True to Malaysian’s love for piracy, players can either buy these dreams or steal from their friends after performing a task from the action card. 3. Reef Stakes

Reef Stakes is a game developed by professionals with an extensive background in Marine Sciences who have dedicated their expertise to local conservation efforts. As such, the game doubles as a conservation educational tool that can be played between 3 to 6 players. Instead of learning boring facts, players get to roleplay different occupations such as Conservationist, Developer, Natural Resource Manager, Tourism Operator, Politician or Fisherman. Each character is assigned a mission and it’s up to them whether to save the coral reefs or sabotage well-laid plans. 4. Kaki Lima

Kaki Lima is a game inspired by the five-foot walkways of Georgetown, Penang. The game can accomodate 3 to 8 players and is designed for players to rediscover Penang heritage. Players pretend to be pedestrians exploring the streets of Georgetown while cleaning up the congested areas. The colourful game encapsulates the beauty of the city and the lives of true Penangites. 5. Pasaraya: Supermarket Manager

Realize your dream to become a high-flying entrepreneur and compete with your friends while you’re at it too. In Pasaraya: Supermarket Manager, players run their own business and try to turn it into an empire. They have to manage their own stocks, budget and employees to outgrow their competitors aka friends. Pasaraya: Supermarket Manager can be played between 2 to 4 players. 6. The Cikgu Life

Think you have what it takes to be a good teacher? The Cikgu Life will give players a little taste of what it’s like to teach in Malaysian schools. Created by a team of educators from Teach for Malaysia, the game is designed for 3 to 5 players which is ideal for when kids from the neighbourhood drop by. In the game, players have to juggle the responsibilities of a teacher such as dealing with the paperwork, grading papers and educating their students until they excel. 7. Drama Pukul 7

Drama Pukul 7 is exactly how it sounds like. The fun game requires players to pretend to be an actor in a cliché TV series who has to outshine their castmates. It’s the perfect time to unleash the diva in you and claw your way to the top. To do this, players have to ruin each other’s air muka (reputation) by playing ‘attack’ cards. Just like any TV dramas, there will be plot twists now and then which will throw every player off-guard. Drama Pukul 7 is best played between 3 to 6 divas and can be hilarious during parties as friends and family members try to outmaneuver each other to be the final diva standing. 8. Parang

Parang is a game created by Alex Jefferson who has a deep admiration for Sarawak ever since he visited Kuching in 2012. The game is inspired by the ancient Sarawakian tradition of headhunting. In the game, players participate in a simple battle in order to win ‘Antu Pala’ or Head Trophies. Players get to challenge each other with tools of war such as Terabai (shield), Bulu (hornbill feathers on warrior headgears) and the Parang. This interesting game is designed for 3 to 4 players. 9. Gua

Gua is a second game made by Alex Jefferson after the success of Parang. This time, Gua is set in the fictional cave of Gua Pelangi deep in the Borneo rainforest. The player’s objective is to search for rare gemstones without getting caught by the Orang Gua. To do this, players must fit the hexagonal tiles to create a path to the treasure. Players can form different path combinations with the hexagonal tiles and go through different challenges in each gameplay. Gua is recommended for 2 to 4 players. 10. Kuih Muih