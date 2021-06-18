10 shows to binge watch during the lockdown

This article was first published in theSun Buzz Sushi & Shows edition. So yes, you can enjoy watching these shows while having a plate of yummy sushi! -> Sweet Tooth

Sweet Tooth is based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire and tells the story of The Great Crumble, an incident that wreaked havoc on the world a decade ago and unleashed hybrids – babies born part human, part animal. Humans who were afraid of these changes began to hunt down these hybrids. After a decade of living safely in his secluded forest home, a sheltered hybrid deer-boy named Gus (Christian Convery) befriends a wandering loner named Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and they set out on an adventure in search of answers – about Gus’ origins, Jepperd’s past and the true meaning of home. -> Trese

Trese brings Philippine’s popular comic series by Budjette Tan with illustrations by Kajo Baldisimo to life. The story follows Alexandra Trese, a detective who deals with crimes of supernatural origin based on Filipino folklore. She’s accompanied by demigod twins Crispin & Basilio who have powers of their own. Trese is voiced by popular Filipino-American actress Liza Soberano in the Filipino version, while Canadian-Filipino actress Shay Mitchell voices the character in the English dub. -> Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The series begins right after Order 66, placing the timeline in the show at the end of The Clone Wars and right at the end of Revenge of the Sith. The series follows a group of elite clone troopers with genetic mutations known as Clone Force 99. After it is revealed that the clones were able to resist the mind control of the Empire, they are forced to go on the run, accompanied by another defective clone, a girl named Omega. Their escape is made more difficult with an elite bounty hunter on their tails. The series is fairly new but there are already six episodes out, so you can still binge-watch and catch up when you have the time. -> Mine

Mine is a South Korean drama revolving around the wealthy family who owns Hyowon Group, an influential real estate development company. The story focuses on the family’s two daughters-in-law – Seo Hi-soo (Lee Bo-young), a former top actress and the second daughter-in-law of the Hyowon Group, and Jung Seo-hyun (Kim Seo-hyung), the first daughter-in-law of the Hyowon Group, who are both trying to find their true identities. The series also portrays strong and ambitious women in other chaebol families trying to overcome the prejudices of high society. -> Trying

This British comedy television series revolves around a couple, Nikki and Jason, who desperately want to become parents but struggle to conceive a child. While trying to adopt a baby, they are met with a whole list of challenges, no thanks to their dysfunctional friends, screwball family and their chaotic personal lives. -> Starstruck

Life is a huge joke! Jessie (Rose Matafeo) is a New Zealander who’s now living in Hackney, London juggling two dead-end jobs. In just one night, her life takes a comically terrible turn when she has to deal with the complications of accidentally sleeping with a popular film star, Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel). Starstruck has been renewed for season 2 so it’s a good time as any to catch up with the first season. -> Lupin

Inspired by the adventures of the fictional character Arsene Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop (Omar Sy) sets out on a quest to avenge his the injustice inflicted upon his late father by a wealthy family. Featuring clever disguises, schemes and close calls, Lupin will have the audience on the edge of their seats, while they watch Diop carry out his one-man mission for justice and the truth. -> Mouse

Mouse is a super intense and high action South Korean thriller that has captivated audiences around the world. The series puts forth a hypothetical scenario: What if psychopaths are naturally born rather than raised? It also challenges the ethics of identifying psychopathic traits in babies in the womb beforehand. The story follows Jeong Ba-reum (Lee Seung-gi), an honest police officer who is on the tail of a psychopathic serial killer. Together with his partner Go Moo-chi, they unearth the truth behind psychopathic behaviours, and Jeong’s naïve perception of the world is changed forever. -> Murder Diary

This Hong Kong crime thriller follows Yip King-fung (Vincent Wong) who has Dissociative Identity Disorder. His split personality, Chu Kei, becomes a handwriting expert and criminal profiler in the Special Crime Unit. This helps his other split personality King-fung, who’s an undercover agent in a criminal organisation. However, things get complicated when King-fung becomes a murder suspect. -> Shadow of Justice