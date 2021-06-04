2021 Korean dramas to binge during lockdown

Hospital Playlist Season 2

When it was first released in March 2020, Hospital Playlist was an instant hit with viewers due to its endearing characters, good acting and breezy soundtrack. This heartwarming medical drama centres around the friendship between five doctors and has been praised for showcasing the human side of the medical profession instead of the usual power struggle at work. The second season due out on June 17 will see the return of the main cast, namely Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Jeon Mi Do. Devilish Judge

Devilish Judge (or The Devil’s Justice) is an upcoming South Korean drama featuring Ji Sung, Park Jin Young, Park Gyu Young, and Kim Min Jung. Set in a chaotic dystopian world where law enforcement has lost its shine, justice is served through a mysterious online courtroom show where members of the public can vote on the guilt or innocence of the accused. Overseeing the ‘court’ proceedings is the Devil judge named Kang Yo Han (Ji Sung) who punishes wrongdoers mercilessly. Imitation

Imitation is an adaptation of the webtoon by Park Kyung Ran focusing on the lives of idols in the entertainment industry. The story features various fictional idols such as the popular boy band Shax, rookie girl group T-Party, rising boy band Sparkling, and top female solo artist Larima. The cast includes actual Kpop idols such as T-ara’s Park Ji-yeon, U-KISS’ Jun, SF9’s Chani and Hwiyoung, ATEEZ’s Jongho, Yunho, Seonghwa and San, PRISTIN’s Nayoung, solo artiste Minseo, and Boys’ Republic’s Suwoong. Mouse

What if you can identify a psychopath before they are even born? This new Korean drama series follows Jung Ba-eum (Lee Seung-gi), a rookie police officer who survived an encounter with a psychopathic serial killer. Instead of hiding, he survives the ordeal even more determined to find out the truth about psychopathic behaviours with his partner Ko Moo-chi (Lee Hee-joon). The pair go on a hunt for the killer while the nation is gripped with fear. Mount Jiri

Mount Jiri (or Cliffhanger) is a mystery thriller series revolving around the staff and visitors who visit the Jirisan National Park. A group of rangers is always on the stand-by to rescue lost trekkers and survivors. During these rescue missions, the rangers slowly realise there’s something amiss when mysterious things start to take place in Mount Jiri. No Name