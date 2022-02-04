5 romantic classics for a Valentine movie night

THERE are endless possibilities as to how one can celebrate Valentine’s Day. From going out for a romantic dinner to catching a movie in a cinema, the season of love is the ideal time to express your affection for your significant other. But while grand gestures are great, simple ones also do the trick! A simple movie date night at home is not only romantic, but also affordable. And there are plenty of movies to choose from. However, to save you the trouble, we have compiled a list of romantic gems (both classic and contemporary) you can enjoy with your partner!

Pretty Woman (1990) Released in 1990, this romance classic centres around Edward, a rich businessman who is played by Richard Gere. Edward hires Vivian, a prostitute, to accompany him to a couple of social events. Trouble ensues when Edward starts catching feelings for Vivian. And before he knows it, he is pursuing her for a romantic relationship. Many have deemed this tale as the 90s’ modern Cinderella adaptation due to its rags-to-riches fairytale concept. Gere and Roberts chemistry on-screen made the film a fan-favourite. In fact, Pretty Woman even scored Roberts a Golden Globe award and her second Oscar nomination. Titanic (1997) Of course, this James Cameron masterpiece is a must! The Oscar winner really outdid himself with this motion picture. To this day, it remains one of his most notable projects. Incorporating both elements of history and fiction, the motion picture depicts a fictionalised version of the sinking incident of the RMS Titanic in 1912. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet play the two star-crossed lovers, Jack and Rose, who meet aboard the vessel. Despite coming from different social backgrounds, the two kindred spirits fall in love. Unfortunately, both of them part ways (literally!) as Jack meets a tragic fate caused by the sinking of the ship.

The Notebook (2004) Coming next on the list is none other than Nicholas Sparks’s 2004 romantic epic The Notebook. Starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, the movie is the classic tale of a poor country boy who falls in love with a rich young woman. Though their feelings are mutual, the pair soon face challenges caused by their social differences. Without a doubt, Gosling and McAdams’ chemistry was one of the reasons why the film became a blockbuster hit. But while everything appeared lovey-dovey onscreen, the two actors reportedly hated each other during filming. At one point, Gosling even requested for McAdams to be replaced with another actress. However, it seems the bad blood between them quickly faded, as the two later started dating.

This Means War (2012) But fret not, if ‘lovey-dovey’ is not your thing. If you gravitate more towards comedy and action with a little bit of romance, you are going to love This Means War. In this film, two suave CIA operatives (played by Tom Hardy and Chris Pine) who are also best friends and partners, compete for the same girl (Reese Witherspoon). To win her affection, the two utilise their charm, covert abilities and combat skills. Both Hardy and Witherspoon were so committed to their role, that they performed many of their stunts. For instance, Witherspoon accidentally cut her fingers during one of the most dangerous stunts in the film. Her co-star Hardy said: “Now that was serious. She was about 60 feet up, and there was like a little wire and she had to climb out of a Jeep and out the top and jump out onto a ledge.”