5 series that strip the cultural stigma around sex

THERE tends to be a sense of awkwardness around the topic of sex. Many of us often shy away from the topic whenever it is brought up. And there are many reasons for this, one of them being our cultural views on the subject matter. While modesty is indeed necessary, awareness and education on the matter are also crucial for improving sexual health. In fact, sex education programmes can help in combatting cases of rape, unwanted pregnancies, baby dumping and transmission of sexually transmitted diseases. Not talking about the topic because it makes one uncomfortable is a matter of personal preference, but as a progressive society, we should be open to education and informing ourselves at a minimum. Hence, we have compiled a short list of educational series (both documentaries and TV shows) on the matter for those seeking to learn more about it. Sex Chat with Pappu & Papa (2016) Of course, who better to start with than your family?! In Sex Chat with Pappu & Papa, the topic of sex is tackled through the curiosity of a seven-year-old, Pappu. And his 40-year-old Papa struggles to answer his tough questions ranging from pregnancy, condoms, periods and more. (Sucks to be him!) A five-part online fictional series, the show creators’ aim was to promote sex education through demystifying sex in a humorous, honest and entertaining way. As researchers have proven, having ‘that talk’ with a parental figure can lead the child to adopt safer and healthy sexual behaviour. Upon its release, the show received positive reviews from both viewers and medical experts. As a matter of fact, professionals have applauded the show for its efforts.

Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (2018) Next on the list is a documentary by CNN veteran journalist, Christiane Amanpour. After years of covering global affairs, Amanpour explores for the first time the politics of intimacy, love and pleasure in relationships. The journalist embarks on a journey to Asia, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. In each continent, Amanpour speaks with regular citizens to understand what sex and love look like across the globe. Specifically, how the roles are changing given the circumstances of the modern world. By watching the series, viewers will not only learn more about the different cultures and values on sex but also be better at navigating their own romantic and sexual relationships.

Sex. Consent. Education. (2019) While many have pushed for sex education in schools, others have also expressed their disapproval. For instance, in the United States, only 24 states require sex ed in schools. This is because some parents have argued that their child is too young to learn about sex, even fearing that they may engage in early sexual interaction upon undergoing the courses. This in return has led to inconsistency in how sex education is taught in schools. CBSN decided to take matters into its own hands by showing how badly students can be affected by this, especially in the areas of consent and sexual assault prevention. This series is indeed helpful because it gives viewers a holistic view of sex. From the power dynamics in relationships to the basics of consent, this CBSN original will empower and protect viewers from dangerous sexual situations.