While making tea from a tea bag is easier, the strength and quality of the aroma are lost due to ground or broken leaves.

To protect the tea’s superior taste and aroma, it’s best to make and store your own tea blends. This way, you can best enjoy teas that are tailored to your preference.

Who knows, maybe you’ll discover a unique blend of your own in the process too.

Making your own herbal tea blends only requires a number of things such as sealable and airtight jars, labels and a list of places to source your herbs from. Of course, it’s always better if you manage to grow some of the tea herbs at home.

Here are some tea blends you can enjoy:

1. White Peony Spice tea

This white peony spice tea gives a tangy and spicy taste, perfect for a quick pick-me-up in the evening or on rainy days. The peppercorn adds a hearty and spicy note while the dried strawberries give a light sweet, tangy flavour. This tea contains caffeine.

Ingredients

-> 2 spoons of Bai Mudan

-> ½ teaspoon of peppercorn

-> 1 teaspoon of dried strawberries

-> A pinch of safflower

2. Green tea blends

Due to the green tea’s subtle flavours, you can add extra mild and natural flavourings to enrich the taste. To counteract bitter flavours, you can add a dash of fresh lemon juice or lemon slices to the tea. For a spicy note, green tea goes well with ginger. The green tea can be refreshing too by adding mint leaves.

Ingredients (for spicy notes)

-> 2-3 teaspoons of green tea powder

-> 2-3 fresh ginger slices or grated ginger

-> Optional: Add a preferred sweetener

Ingredients (for something refreshing)

-> 2-3 teaspoons of green tea powder

-> A few fresh mint leaves

-> Optional: Sweeten with your preferred sweetener