6 best portfolio websites

Here are a few websites where pretty much anyone can build their portfolio online

YOUR online persona is more vital than ever, and it can ultimately make or break your whole professional career. This is especially true if you are just starting out as a digital marketer, graphic designer, writer, programmer, or other similar profession. If people haven’t heard of you or your brand through hearsay or recognition, they’ll need a quick, effective, and simple means to evaluate your prior work. This is where an online portfolio comes in handy. An online portfolio can help you advertise your work and attract new clients. It reflects you and your work; thus, it must be flawless and easily accessible to anyone. Here’s a list of the top six portfolio websites that you may want to check out.

Contently Contently provides a free writing portfolio option that may be linked to potential freelancing opportunities in its network. Portfolios feature two design choices, both of which are modular and enable you to change the picture and text that viewers see. You may upload PDFs, as well as a link to any internet source. The linked network underpinning this portfolio tool is its most significant advantage. Through the site, writers can interact with businesses, receive jobs, submit work, and be paid. The tool also has a good bio area, although customisation choices are restricted.

WordPress WordPress, a popular content management system, offers a free blog with a separate portfolio page. While not expressly designed for freelance writers, WordPress has over 100 free themes to help you create a one-of-a-kind site and promote your work. This is a wonderful option if you want total creative control over your portfolio. Furthermore, you may choose to use WordPress if you want to showcase your writing as well as other skills – for example, if you want a page for writing and another for photography, WordPress offers a variety of themes to allow you to prove various bits of creative work.

Behance One of the most popular online portfolio websites is Behance. It’s also really basic, and straightforward to use. You can arrange your work by project, list projects in progress, and solicit comments from followers. Furthermore, the website allows you to connect your portfolio to your social network profiles. Behance’s vast digital network makes it an excellent place to get your name out there, especially because recruiters and interviewers utilise the site to uncover talent. Behance, on the other hand, displays the number of individuals who have viewed and loved your work, which might be more useful.

Dribble Dribbble is a design portfolio website that is frequently used by digital designers and artists. Recruiters seeking potential new hires might post openings on the platform as well. This platform is distinct in that it employs an online networking structure and layout to allow users to promote their work and engage with other users. Because Dribble only permits the posting of single, still photos, it is best suited for usage as a graphic designer portfolio, illustrator portfolio, photographer portfolio, or art portfolio. If you decide to upgrade to pro, you can sell your works such as logos and drawings.

Journo Portfolio Journo Portfolio enables freelancers to build a clean and modern web portfolio. The site’s dashboard is simple to use. There are nearly ten unique themes from which to pick and then organise your articles into any number of pages. Journo Portfolio also provides several methods for sharing materials, such as a direct link or the posting of videos, photos, and PDFs. There is also a live preview editor, which allows you to see how your site will look as you work. Furthermore, your portfolio website will be phone without any additional effort. One of the most useful aspects of the Journo Portfolio is the built-in statistics, which enable you to know how many people visited your portfolio website, how long they stayed, and even where they came from. Journo Portfolio is also completely free. You can host up to ten articles in the free version. You may upgrade to the Pro edition, which gives you limitless pages, the ability to use your own domain.