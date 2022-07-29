6 best shark movies of all time

Here are several options for a weekend binge session for our shark movie lovers

EVERYONE is allowed to binge watch every now and then. Perhaps you want to prevent boredom or have a movie night with your buddies. Whatever the reason, if you are planning to watch a movie, why not start with some of the finest shark flicks of all time? I mean, who doesn’t like a gripping shark movie? Here are six recommended movies to get you started.

47 Metres Down (2019) This movie is about two sisters who go cage diving on a yacht with uncertain structural integrity. When the cage they are in slides to the ocean floor 47 metres below the surface, the girls end up getting a much closer – and deadlier – experience than they wanted. 47 Meters Down is more of a thriller. In the beginning, there’s a little too much time given for boyfriend drama, but after the sisters board the boat, the tension develops well. A good dose of scepticism is necessary, especially when it comes to how the sisters communicate while underwater, but fans will be pleased to find that there are numerous additional scary scenes.

Jaws (1975) When a great white shark kills several holidaymakers in a coastal town, three men go on an open-ocean quest to find the perpetrator. Steven Spielberg’s classic summer blockbuster Jaws is a wonderful film, not merely a fantastic shark movie. Jaws is a timeless tale of man vs man-eating beast, thanks to Spielberg’s tight and focused narrative, and iconic performances by Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss, and Robert Shaw.

The Reef (2010) In The Reef, Australian filmmaker Andrew Traucki places a party of tourists on a yacht on route to Indonesia, which suddenly sinks. The group discuss whether to remain and wait for an implausible rescue in the middle of the sea – or try to swim to an island 12 miles away, though shark-infested waters. Traucki masterfully blends pictures of his actors with genuine shark video footage, and while flaws emerge every now and then, his cast’s rising dread aids in selling the illusion. It’s a quick, no-frills thriller that works in part by evoking the horror of being unprotected in the middle of the ocean.

The Shallows (2016) The Shallows is a film that sprang from nowhere and took everyone by surprise. A surfer in an isolated bay is attacked by a shark guarding its food source: a whale corpse. With some of the greatest shark CGI in the genre, a fantastic performance by Blake Lively, and stunning cinematography. This film contains a strong protagonist, some healthy comedy, and a wonderful pace. Lively’s fights with the shark are mostly realistic, and here, the human character is smarter than the monster for once. All of this, along with an exciting ending, has made The Shallows a modern classic.

The Meg (2018) A deep-sea submarine carrying a global research crew has become inoperable at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean after being attacked by a gigantic shark thought to be extinct. With time running out, professional deep-sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao) to save the crew – and the ocean itself – from an unstoppable threat: the Megalodon, a prehistoric 75-foot-long monster. What no one could have predicted was that Taylor had experienced this same frightening beast years ago. Now he must put his own life in danger to save everyone imprisoned below bringing him face to face with the biggest and most dangerous creature of all time.