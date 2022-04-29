7 tattoo parlours in Klang Valley

Did you know that you can go to different tattoo artists depending on the type of tattoo you want to get?

TATTOOS as an art form can be dated back thousands of years, with the oldest evidence of human tattoos believed to be from between 3370 BC to 3100 BC. Now in 2022, there are probably thousands of styles of tattoos around now as talented artists create their own styles with each generation. Many tattoo designs are adapted from certain cultures and history, and if you’re looking to get a tattoo, you may already have an idea about what kind of style and image you would want to get tattooed, so here are seven tattoo parlours in the Klang valley that you can check out for your next – or first –ink.

1. Yang Lee Tattoo Yang Lee Tattoo is located in SS2 and led by Yang Lee, E’leen and Jimmy who are known for their Oriental and Japanese tattoos. The studio was established in 2008 and also offers beautiful Chinese calligraphy tattoos. For many years, traditional Japanese tattoos were associated with the yakuza, Japan’s notorious mafia, but Japanese tattoo art has gained unexpected global prominence, with irezumi (the Japanese word for tattoos) showcasing large scale motifs based on the culture’s reverence for nature, such as animals and folkloric figures, with large tattoos that usually cover the back, arms, and legs. Address: 52, Jalan SS 2/55, SS 2, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor 2. Borneo Ink Tattoo Borneo Ink Tattoo is an international award-winning tattoo studio that has been open since 1996, and also specialises in traditional Iban hand tap tattoos led by Eddie David. Hand tapped tattoo is a traditional tattooing method that often uses motives from mother nature with tribal prints, which tell the story of the wearer’s heritage as well as achievements. Tribal tattoos are also a symbol of protection, power, and strength. A hand tapped tattoo is done with two sticks, with a needle attached to one and the other for tapping. Many might think that it would be more painful, but hand tapped tattoos are less invasive than machine tattoos and some might find the steady sound of the two sticks hitting soothing and relaxing. Address: B-09-15, Gateway Corporate Suites, No. 1, Jalan Desa Kiara, Mont Kiara, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur 3. Wayang Kulit Tatu This tattoo shop in Subang Jaya does the classic Americana tattoos that are characterised by clean black outlines, vivid colours, and minimal shading. This ranges from fundamental to traditional styles, and makes it one of the boldest and iconic tattoo styles there is, with motifs such as nautical imagery, pinup female figures, fierce predatory animals, or combinations of hearts, roses, and daggers. The resident tattoo artists are Julian Oh, Skyy, Benji, Rynny, Frenemy, and TJ, but Wayang Kulit Tatu often invites other guest artists to their studio and they will be having their first international guest artist (since the pandemic) from Seoul, who will be available from May 9 to 10. Address: 28, Jalan SS 15/4, Ss 15, 47500 Subang Jaya, Selangor

4. Sanmao Studio Instead of using a gun tattoo machine, Chua Yi Min, the tattoo artist behind Sanmao Studio hand pokes her tattoos. Hand poking is a type of permanent tattooing method where the tattoo artist manually hand pokes the tattoo. It is generally less painful than machine tattoos and less invasive, which allows the skin to heal quicker. Hand poke tattoos give a more natural and organic look so if you’re looking for a cute and soft tattoo, head over to Chua’s studio in Kuala Lumpur for an elegant piece with delicate lines. Address: Casa Indah Condominium 2A, Persiaran Surian Tropicana, Kota Damansara, 47410 Selangor

5. Greens Tattoo Studio Tong Yee is the artist behind Greens Tattoo, who’s known for her hyperrealistic pet portrait tattoos. For people who love their pets and want a forever reminder of their beloved pets, make an appointment with Greens Tattoo Studio which is located near Sunway Giza Mall. Currently, she is actually in London to showcase her skills, and she will be back in Malaysia in July. Besides pet portraits, she also does eccentric and comical flash designs with Lucy, her signature character with a bowl cut. Since most of her tattoos are realistic tattoos that are less than 10cm, good tattoo aftercare will be important to allow your tattoo to age gracefully. So make sure to wear sunscreen and always ask your tattoo artists about touch-ups and healed tattoo pictures.