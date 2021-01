It’s the time of the year to refresh ourselves and strengthen the resolve to be better than we were before. If you’re feeling uninspired or lost, here are some changes you can implement to start this new year afresh.

Are you feeling uninspired by how you look? Getting a fresh hair cut will immediately shift your perception. If you’re not brave enough to try a new hairstyle, you can try on some wigs first. But the easiest way to change up your hair is to dye your hair. It’s safer than waiting for a bad cut to grow out!

It’s time to throw away or donate pieces of clothing that you haven’t worn for a long time. With more space in the cupboard, it’s easier to assess and adopt a new style. No clue how to start? Stick to stylish basics first until you find a style you’re comfortable with. Most importantly, buy quality pieces that are multifunctional and long-lasting.

Time seems to slow down with the long pandemic lockdown. With a new and stylish watch on your wrist, you can keep track of your hours and get productive again. A watch is also a perfect accessory for those who shy away from wearing jewellery, and is practical, no matter the time of day.

4. Workout goals

One of the most popular goals every New Year is to get fitter, but many fail to see it through because they set impossible goals. It helps to start small to build strength safely and to exercise for the right reasons. Start with kinder, smaller goals such as a 30-minute workout. Workout with a similar-minded friend to help keep you motivated and disciplined until the end of the year. Not keen on hitting the gym? Choose an active activity that you like and stick to it.

5. Konmari your friend list

It’s normal to gain and lose some friends as we get older. While it’s great to network and befriend more people, it’s always good to reassess the type of friends we spend the most time with. In order for us to grow, our friends must grow too. This makes sure we’re not being held back by toxic people in our lives.

6. Get better shoes

Some of us wear our shoes until they fall apart before getting a new pair. While it’s good to be frugal, walking around in footwear that is clearly out of shape can affect our health negatively. The truth is, your favourite pair of shoes may no longer provide the proper support your feet and body need, leading to body aches and pains. When you buy a new pair, make sure the soles provide enough cushioning for support.

7. Get a new wallet or purse

Getting a new wallet or purse isn’t just a feng shui thing. Practically, you just don’t want your heard earned money risking falling out. Getting a new purse or wallet can help upgrade your style too, so don’t be afraid to go for a bold colour. Make sure to get a purse or a wallet which will last long and can’t be damaged easily.

8. Healthy habits

Maintaining a workout routine isn’t enough to stay healthy. It must be accompanied with healthy habits such as having enough sleep and eating as healthy as possible. As always, start with small changes such as taking daily walks instead of hitting the gym right away, or eat more fruits for desserts instead of making a dramatic diet change.

9. Learn to budget well

The year 2020 really made a lot of us rethink our spending habits. In this new year, we have to keep budgeting well. Even if the pandemic is eradicated, we definitely do not want to be in the same situation again. Saving our money starting today might save us during a rainy day later.

10. Spruce up the home

At the end of the day, everyone returns home, so why not make it a sanctuary? Look for home décor pieces that will spark joy. From beautiful pictures to a good quality bed, all of these help make your home a beautiful and restful place, and in turn, will positively affect your mental wellbeing too.

This article first appeared in theSun BUZZ edition HERE