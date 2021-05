This article was first published in theSun Buzz Raya edition HERE By Yusry Rofeman The holy month of Ramadan is more than just about refraining oneself from eating during daylight, and that is what Jalil Rasheed believes as well. BUZZ recently caught up with the new Berjaya Corp Group CEO to ask him about his Ramadan memories. Despite being born in Raub, Pahang, Jalil spent his formative years in Hong Kong, Petaling Jaya and later Singapore. His earliest memory of observing the month of Ramadan was in Hong Kong, as the family shifted there when he was six years old to join his father who was attached to the Malaysian Embassy. There, they would gather with a small group of people, as they were far away from their extended families. This small intimate gathering of friends and family was a tradition that they continued when they returned to Malaysia.

Ramadan is a month where Muslims reflect upon themselves spiritually and for Jalil, the experience changes as time passes. “The older you get, the deeper you go to understand and appreciate Ramadan,” said Jalil. He also said that through experiencing Ramadan in foreign countries, he learnt meaningful lessons as a minority fasting in a foreign country, which he passed down to his two daughters. “My 9-year-old actually started to fast last year, and completed a remarkable 27 days, and she’s on [her way to completing] full fasting this year and she’s very focus about it. “I think that it teaches her not just restraint her from eating but the holistic part of it, the action, behaviour and [the] real meaning.” “My 7-year-old wakes up in the morning with us, saying that she wanted to fast but an hour later downs a bottle of water. She just wanted to be a part of that whole activity, and we leave it entirely up to them.” Jalil said that the biggest struggle is making his children realise how privileged they are, and that unfortunately, not many can live the same way as them. Ramadan is the perfect time to teach them to appreciate and experience how other people live. “I don’t have too much expectation what they should be, but I think they should be good human beings when they grow up. Everything else would take care of itself.” This year’s Hari Raya celebration will be his family’s second Aidilfitri since moving to Kuala Lumpur, and he isn’t sad that they can’t have a big Raya celebration. What is more important to him is that everyone is safe and getting through this pandemic.

Growing up, Jalil did not have any role model in particular. He learned life lessons from his civil servant father and housewife mother. “Along the way, I had different role models, I also had different mentors who helped shaped my career as well. “I always believe in surrounding yourself with a group of good individuals who can help you in your personal development - career, spiritual, whatever it may be.” Jalil is passionate about having a healthy lifestyle and he enjoys mostly sports as his hobbies. A passionate footballer, Jalil says he now “plays less, watches more” as it is not the easiest sport to put together a team on regular basis. He also recently picked up golf. “I’m not on the golf course every week or twice a week, but I try to do it once or twice a month because it is an addictive sport and I like it”. He picked up tennis five years ago (with a coach), he continues playing it two or three times a week. He also has a personal trainer for his fitness and weight regime, as well as a swimming coach.