A day at your home spa

HAVING a packed schedule should never be an excuse for you to not carve out time for yourself. We often forget and neglect the importance of having our ‘me time’. This is vital, especially when you’re living in a hectic city, as it aids in relieving stress, avoiding burnout and recharging ourselves. Needless to say, we always have to do what makes us feel good.

After a stressful year-and-a-half, you deserve some pampering, and what better place to start than in your own home? Since we have been spending more time at home than we have in the past, it is the perfect time to create a euphoric experience in your own residence.

For instance, one key self-care activity is going to the spa. Who doesn’t love a good spa day where you get to step into a place of peace and serenity for a few hours? But why break the bank to have a relaxing day out, when you can simply create your own home spa?

Set the mood

Before we dive in, set the mood by playing your spa music playlist, and light up your favourite aromatic candles or switch on your fragrance diffuser to recreate a spa ambience. Brew and pour yourself a cup of hot tea to really get into the mood and put your mind at ease.

‘Spa’ water

While enjoying a cup of hot tea is a great idea, be sure to stay hydrated throughout your spa day. Go extra by adding different fruits and herbs such as strawberries, lemons, blueberries and cucumbers to your water for a healthy and delicious sweet treat.

Nice hot shower/bath

Since you’re not in a rush, take this moment to really soak yourself in a hot bath. If you don’t own a bathtub, a hot shower should do the trick. Warm temperatures help soothe muscle tension, increase blood flow and open your pores to get rid of dirt and toxins in your body.

Take your spa day to the next level by hanging Eucalyptus leaves in your shower. The shower steam will stimulate and release Eucalyptus oil composites into the air, allowing you to inhale them.

Some of the health benefits include stress reduction, pain relief, respiratory health and sinusitis.

Masks and everything nice!

Slap on sheet masks that are infused with holy grail ingredients such as salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide to remove dead skin and prevent breakouts. Other face masks include aloe vera and oatmeal to soothe your skin, as well as clay and charcoal masks to absorb excess oil. Be sure to find the perfect face mask to rejuvenate your skin.

Don’t forget the eyes. You can create your own eye gel using cucumbers. With all the stress you’ve been facing, your eyes deserve to rest, and applying cucumber eye gel is the way to go.

Cucumber eye gels are known for curing puffy and swollen skin under and around your eyes. You can opt for soaked green tea bags too, as the tea’s caffeine aid in restricting the appearance of blood vessels and the antioxidants present will decrease inflammation.

Hair masks are essential as well. Deep condition your hair by slathering on a suitable hair mask and using a wide-tooth comb to distribute the mask evenly. Wrap it up and let it soak for at least 15-20 minutes before you rinse it off.

Scrub, scrub, scrub!

It’s not a spa day if you don’t include body scrubs! You don’t have to splurge on body scrubs to exfoliate your skin. In fact, you can grab a few ingredients from your own kitchen to make your own body scrub. For instance, sugar. Sugar absorbs moisture and hydrates your skin since it is high in glycolic acid, which is often used in face peels to flush out the outer layers of dead skin.

Another ingredient would be aloe vera. Aloe vera provides vital nutrients such as polysaccharides, enzymes, vitamins B2, B6, C and E as well as selenium, manganese and amino acids for healthier skin. These zero waste body scrub ingredients will also not clog your drain.

HANDle with care

Your hands deserve attention as well. You don’t always have to go to the salon for a manicure and pedicure to give your hands love and care. Instead, soak your hands for five minutes in warm water and moisturise with your favourite lotion. Massage your hands and cuticles while applying lotion.

Buff it out

Get your hands on a dry brush and let it do its magic. Dry brushing on your skin in circular motions encourages blood flow, flushes out toxins and can reduce the appearance of cellulite. Our skin is our biggest organ, so be sure to handle it with care and love.

And don’t forget to moisturise once you’re done!

Sweet dreams!

Extend your spa day by enjoying a good night’s sleep. Simply switch off your electronics and meditate to help yourself stay grounded and calm.