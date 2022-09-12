A must-have app for pet owners

HAVING a pet is one of life’s most precious moments that anyone may experience. Pets can bring us great joy without any effort on our part. They bring us smiles, laughter, and joy, and most importantly, they were always there for us despite the circumstances. We treat and care for them as if they were our own family members.
As anyone who has ever owned these cute little beasts can attest, maintaining their health and happiness requires a great deal of effort – healthcare, medical treatment, toys, or additional equipment. Not to mention the desire to provide them with the world because they truly deserve it.
Luckily, with technology on the rise and altering the way we live, there are a lot of apps that can assist us with this quest. From helpful training advice to crucial emergency care to ensure our pets are happy and pleased, we’ve compiled the best apps to guarantee that your pets have the best life possible. Don’t worry, all these apps are available on both Android and iOS.
Pawprint - Pet Health Tracker
One of the simple and sleek apps that makes it easy to track your pet’s health. Pawprint is one of those apps that offers a straightforward answer to a genuine issue that people face in their everyday lives. Because Pawprint stores all of your pet’s medical history in one convenient place, you’ll no longer need to stress about losing track. Simply enter the information about your pet, and Pawprint will find them and save a digital copy for you.
Access your data from anywhere and at any time, even when offline. The Pawprint app helps you keep your pet – whether it’s a dog, cat, rabbit, bird, snake, or anything else – happy and safe through systematic and efficient organisation.
Tractive
If you want to use this app, you will first need to buy the Tractive tracker for your dog or cat. After that, though, you won’t have to worry about paying any subscription costs again. Because the app displays the location of your pet on a map in real-time, you will never again need to worry about losing them. The tracker’s battery is designed to last for up to five days, and the accompanying software makes it easy to see how much power is left in the device.
It is one of the best apps for every pet owners because you can set a safe zone on the app, such as your backyard, and receive notifications whenever your pet enters or quits the zone. This feature alone makes it one of the best apps for pet owners.
PetCoach
Because of PetCoach, you now have the ability to ask a licensed veterinarian whatever question you like, whenever you want, directly through this user-friendly app. Your queries about your pet’s health will be answered on the other side by licensed veterinary professionals, pet nutritionists, and other pet specialists that are registered in the app.
There is also a sizable question-and-answer area with thousands of questions that you may look through to get the answer to any issue that you are currently dealing with regarding your pet. In addition, you’ll get a huge selection of instructive articles covering a variety of subjects that pet owners will find useful. To sum it all up, it’s going to be one of the pet apps that you won’t want to miss out on.
Royal Canin Club (MY)
The Royal Canin Club app, which was launched by Royal Canin Malaysia in 2020, is designed to inform and guide pet owners here in Malaysia about the best practices of pet care through informative and engaging content on topics such as diet and nutrition, digestive health, neonatal to aging care, skin and coat care, pet training and behaviour, and their general wellbeing.
As an additional incentive, you can earn points for completing app tasks, including completing your pet’s profile, surveys, and quizzes. Royal Canin’s retail partners will provide new app users with a referral code to earn points. These points can be used for Royal Canin gifts. What’s best is that you will also receive a welcome coupon and a gift set redeemable at any of Royal Canin’s retail partners nationwide.
11Pets
11Pets was designed from the ground up with one goal in mind: to make enable you to take care of your pet easier. It maintains a record of appointments, medication schedules, vaccinations, and other important information in a single, easy-to-access location. You will also receive automatic reminders for important things, such as remembering to give medication or setting up important appointments with the veterinarian. Moreover, the account may be viewed on numerous devices, allowing the rest of your family to also keep up with the most recent news.
Cat Scanner: Breed Recognition
One of the best applications that cat owners can have is the Cat Scanner: Breed Recognition. The app can accurately determine the breed of your cat reliably in just a few seconds. You have the option of not only taking a picture but also recording a movie or even uploading an image from your existing gallery. Do you own a cat of mixed breed? No worries, as the Cat Scanner app were also able to identify cats of mixed breeds as well.
In fact, the apps include an integrated camera with Pinch to Zoom and Tap to Focus, making it possible to identify cat breeds practically anywhere. Aside from that, you could also share and compare your results with those of the Cat Scanner community. Share images of your favourite cat on the Social Feed with other cat lovers. Similar to Instagram, you may view the profiles and images of other members, as well as ‘like’ and comment on posts from the cat community.