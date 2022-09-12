A must-have app for pet owners

In this BUZZ edition, discover some of these pet-care apps that will help you become good pet parents

HAVING a pet is one of life’s most precious moments that anyone may experience. Pets can bring us great joy without any effort on our part. They bring us smiles, laughter, and joy, and most importantly, they were always there for us despite the circumstances. We treat and care for them as if they were our own family members. As anyone who has ever owned these cute little beasts can attest, maintaining their health and happiness requires a great deal of effort – healthcare, medical treatment, toys, or additional equipment. Not to mention the desire to provide them with the world because they truly deserve it. Luckily, with technology on the rise and altering the way we live, there are a lot of apps that can assist us with this quest. From helpful training advice to crucial emergency care to ensure our pets are happy and pleased, we’ve compiled the best apps to guarantee that your pets have the best life possible. Don’t worry, all these apps are available on both Android and iOS. Pawprint - Pet Health Tracker

One of the simple and sleek apps that makes it easy to track your pet’s health. Pawprint is one of those apps that offers a straightforward answer to a genuine issue that people face in their everyday lives. Because Pawprint stores all of your pet’s medical history in one convenient place, you’ll no longer need to stress about losing track. Simply enter the information about your pet, and Pawprint will find them and save a digital copy for you. Access your data from anywhere and at any time, even when offline. The Pawprint app helps you keep your pet – whether it’s a dog, cat, rabbit, bird, snake, or anything else – happy and safe through systematic and efficient organisation. Tractive

If you want to use this app, you will first need to buy the Tractive tracker for your dog or cat. After that, though, you won’t have to worry about paying any subscription costs again. Because the app displays the location of your pet on a map in real-time, you will never again need to worry about losing them. The tracker’s battery is designed to last for up to five days, and the accompanying software makes it easy to see how much power is left in the device. It is one of the best apps for every pet owners because you can set a safe zone on the app, such as your backyard, and receive notifications whenever your pet enters or quits the zone. This feature alone makes it one of the best apps for pet owners. PetCoach

Because of PetCoach, you now have the ability to ask a licensed veterinarian whatever question you like, whenever you want, directly through this user-friendly app. Your queries about your pet’s health will be answered on the other side by licensed veterinary professionals, pet nutritionists, and other pet specialists that are registered in the app. There is also a sizable question-and-answer area with thousands of questions that you may look through to get the answer to any issue that you are currently dealing with regarding your pet. In addition, you’ll get a huge selection of instructive articles covering a variety of subjects that pet owners will find useful. To sum it all up, it’s going to be one of the pet apps that you won’t want to miss out on. Royal Canin Club (MY)