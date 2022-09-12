$!A night to remember

Jack White ended the 7th leg of his Supply Chain Issues Tour at Malaysia’s Zepp KL

On form ... The crowd at ZEPP KL enjoyed a spectacular performance by White and his crew. – ALL PIX BY DAVID JAMES SWANSON

ON Nov 16, American musician Jack White screeched his lungs out for Malaysia, ending the 7th leg of his Supply Chain Issues Tour in Asia. The concert tour was held in support of his fourth and fifth studio albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive respectively. The tour began on April 8, 2022, in his hometown Detroit, Michigan, where he proposed to his girlfriend, Olivia Jean, who also served as the opening act. The concert was held in Zepp Kuala Lumpur in LaLaport Bukit Bintang City Centre. The event space spans 6,500 square metres and has a capacity of 2,414 people. Going into the event, there were only standing tickets, but it wasn’t very crowded or packed. The whole place was blue-lit, just like White’s current blue hair phase. Right before the event, we were told that we weren’t allowed to film or take any pictures of the concert, and they held that rule pretty strictly as I would find out later. In an interview on CBC earlier this year, he explained that no phones allowed is a no-brainer for places like churches, orchestras, operas, and movie theatres, and that was how it’s “supposed to be”. “It’s just a scenario of like being as reverential,” he said. Initially, he was worried people weren’t going to accept it, but he said that “people who’ve actually experienced it” has “almost zero complaints”. Sadly, I had to write down my notes for the performance, so I was on my phone almost the entire time, which definitely sucked out the joy of the performance. In the entire two hours, the 47-year-old singer/guitarist rolled, scorched and hammered through more than 20 songs with hardly any breathers or missteps.

White tear opened with Taking Me Back, a meaty opening tune featuring searing licks from his sparkly blue Telecaster and a driving beat that immediately put the crowd under his spell. Of course, the song would not be the same without his band, with Daru Jones on the drums, hitting every beat, Dominic Davis on the bass, and last but not least, Quincy McCrary on the synthesizer and backing vocals. He followed the opening song with Fear of the Dawn, the title track of his fourth studio album, another fiery number that got everyone clapping on beat. White screeched while using the modulator, making even his screams into something melodious.