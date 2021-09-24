A proper diet for a healthy heart

Maintaining a good and healthy heart requires much more than just cardio exercises daily. What’s equally important is to make sure we’re eating the right food that helps to improve and strengthen our cardiovascular health.

Here’s a list of foods to help keep our hearts healthy for a long time.

Red wine

The myth is true. Red wine is good for the heart thanks to two powerful antioxidants: resveratrol and catechins. These two antioxidants help to protect our artery walls. According to WebMD, alcohol can also boost the good cholesterol HDL. While drinking red wine is good for the heart, too much alcohol can backfire, as well. Remember to have not more than one glass a day.

Salmon

Salmon is rich in Omega-3s which is considered a healthy fat. Omega-3 helps to decrease inflammation, lowers blood pressure and improves the function of our arterial cells. These good fats also aid in reducing irregular heartbeats and decrease the risk of strokes. Astaxanthin, a member of the carotenoid family of antioxidants which gives salmon its red hue, helps to lower the risk of heart disease and decrease oxidative stress too. The American Heart Association recommends two servings of salmon or other oily fish once a week.

Tuna

If you don’t like the taste of salmon, you can still get your source of Omega-3s from tuna. Albacore (white tuna) has more Omega-3s than the other tuna varieties. A good health tip is to get tuna packed in water instead of oil to keep it heart-friendly. The other fishes which are also good sources of Omega-3s include mackerel, sardines, anchovies, herring, and lake trout. Eating fatty fish such as salmon and tuna once a week help to prevent heart attacks and other cardiovascular problems.

Olive oil

Another good source of healthy fat comes from olive oil. This is because olive oil is rich in antioxidants which can help protect our blood vessels. By replacing saturated fat such as butter with olive oil, it can help lower cholesterol levels in our body too. Fortunately, studies have also shown that vegetable oils are a good and affordable substitute. This is great for some of us who can’t afford to buy a bottle of good olive oil all the time.

Fresh herbs and spices

Adding fresh herbs and spices to your cooking is the best way to add flavour to your food without all the bad stuff.

For example, adding cinnamon is a good way for people with high blood sugar levels to add sweetness to food without adding sugar. In addition, cinnamon provides heart-healthy benefits such as reducing high blood cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

The highly polarising coriander (also known as parsley or cilantro) also helps to reduce bad LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels while increasing good HDL levels. A spice such as turmeric is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. Needless to say, fresh herbs and spices provide a ton of healthy heart benefits.

Black bean

Black beans are rich in heart-healthy nutrients such as folate, antioxidants and magnesium which can help lower blood pressure. The fibre content in black beans also aid in controlling both cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Add black beans to your soups and salads to help boost your nutrient intake too.

Walnut

If you’re looking for a healthy snack, adding a pack of walnuts to your snack box may do your heart some good. A small handful of walnuts a day may lower your cholesterol levels and protect against inflammation in your heart’s arteries. It’s also a crunchy snack that’s rich in Omega-3s and fibre.

Edamame

Edamame is a popular appetiser in Japanese restaurants. These delicious beans can help lower cholesterol levels and it’s a good source of healthy fibre.

Edamame also makes a healthy snack because it’s rich in antioxidants, vitamin K, folate, and doesn’t raise your blood sugar levels.

Sweet potato

Sweet potato has a lower glycemic index than white potatoes so consuming sweet potatoes won’t cause a spike in blood sugar. In addition, sweet potatoes are rich in fibre, vitamin A and lycopene which help improve heart health by lowering bad cholesterol.

Oranges

Other than giving a good dose of vitamin C and fibre, oranges contain the cholesterol-fighting fibre pectin. Potassium in oranges helps control blood pressure too. In other words, consuming sweet oranges daily may help keep the doctor away!

This articles was first published in theSun Buzz World Heart Day edition. Find out what are the common symptoms of heart disease and what you can do to maintain good cardiovascular health.