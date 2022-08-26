A simple KL travel guide

Kuala Lumpur is a starting point to exploring Malaysia

THE capital city serves as Malaysia’s principal gateway, and provides a wide selection of activities to do in Kuala Lumpur, such as experiencing culture, entertainment, nature, and Western and Asian cuisines, all of which showcase the city’s diversity and uniqueness. Ample open space and a nice blend of modern and traditional elements contribute to the city’s numerous attractions. Continue reading to learn about the top six locations to visit in Kuala Lumpur.

Thean Hou Thean Hou, one of Southeast Asia’s biggest temples, is an old temple that is also a major tourist destination. This six-tiered Buddhist temple is also known as the Temple of the Goddess of Heaven. Thean Hou’s statue is situated between the Goddess of the Waterfront and the Goddess of Mercy. The temple contains a large hall and a contemporary Buddhist pagoda with a beautiful view of the city. Address: 65 Persiaran Endah, Off Jalan Syed Putra, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan 50460

Petaling Street Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown begins beneath a massive arch and continues all the way to the Chan See Shu Yuen Temple. The entire street is topped by a green roof, lovingly dubbed as the “Green Dragon” by the local residents. It is indeed a great barrier from the rain and sun. Petaling Street is also a renowned spot for street food, with both residents and visitors flocking here to stock up on spices, ingredients, and regional delicacies such as Southeast Asian cuisine. There’s also a lot to shop here, from street booths offering toys, souvenirs, and more. Address: Jalan Petaling, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Central Market Central Market is a must-visit for anybody wishing to purchase some local handicrafts. Built in 1888, the location was initially used as a wet market, but it is now one of the greatest places in town to stock up on souvenirs. Over 250 stores and booths sell everything from Malaysian batik and jewellery to artwork, accessories, and home décor. Even if you are not planning to get anything, it’s worth stopping by to peruse, and it makes for a fantastic outing. Head to the upper floor for a variety of local food at reasonable pricing. Address: Lot 3.04-3.06, 06, Jalan Hang Kasturi, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Perdana Botanical Garden Take a stroll around the Perdana Botanical Gardens, a verdant park founded by British immigrants in 1888. The park’s centrepiece is a tranquil lake surrounded by other manicured gardens. There is a lot of spots to take great pictures for your Instagram. The highlight has to be Laman Perdana, a spectacular plaza of towering statues events and celebrations are held. It would be best to visit when it’s not raining. After all, the drier months are when the tropical flora is in full bloom. Address: Jalan Kebun Bunga, Tasik Perdana, Kuala Lumpur

Kedai KL There is so much to see and see at this handicraft bazaar known as Kedai KL. Located on Mahsa Avenue, this modern street market has local entrepreneurs, designers, artists and crafters selling their wares. You can attend for the arts, where weekly classes are held, or simply buy for things manufactured by local artisans. There are also several photo-worthy spots that are ideal for your Instagram post. Address: Block B, Level 2, MAHSA Avenue Jalan Universiti, Off, Jalan Ilmu, 59100 Kuala Lumpur

Merdeka Square This enormous open park area, which was once the cricket green of the local Selangor Club, is now a popular location for marches, public events and the National Day Parade. A 100-metre-high flagpole marks the hoisting of Malaya’s first flag here in 1957. The streets around the square are lined with the city’s most notable old colonial buildings, many of which are available to visitors or provide for great photo backdrops. The adjoining Kuala Lumpur City Gallery chronicles the city’s narrative via small models and unique displays. St. Mary’s Church, one of Malaysia’s oldest churches, is also located here, as is a Victorian-era fountain where people regularly gather to rest. A few feet away is the National Textile Museum, which has exhibitions of traditional clothing and batik. Address: Jln Raja, City Centre, 50050 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur