An Ox-some honour

This article first appeared in theSun CNY BUZZ here People who are born in the Year of the Ox are known to be diligent, determined and dependable. They also place much importance in their family and their work, and usually end up being very successful in life. However, these attributes of the Ox also point towards a very stubborn personality. To test that theory, here is a list of famous people who are born in the Year of the Ox! 1. Barack Obama

Obama was the 44th President of the Unites States and served from 2009 to 2017. Previously a senator from Illinois, his speech at the Democratic National Convention in 2004 cast him into the spotlight which led to a successful presidential campaign in 2008. He has since published his memoir titled A Promised Land and has appeared as a guest on his wife’s podcast called The Michelle Obama Podcast. 2. George Clooney

The dashing former Batman actor married international law and human rights barrister Amal Clooney, and together they have three-year-old twins. He is a passionate activist for causes that mean a lot to him, and has actively campaigned for humanitarian organisations. His latest film was a sci-fi blockbuster titled The Midnight Sky, based upon the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton. 3. Jacky Cheung Cheung is regarded as one of the Four Heavenly Kings, and has been deemed the God of Songs of Hong Kong, regularly selling out concerts worldwide. His 233-show Jacky Cheung A Classic Tour lasted for 27 months, with performances in 97 cities ending in January 2019. The singer has also made his mark as an actor and songwriter. He has two daughters with his wife, actress May Lo. 4. Jim Parsons Parsons is best known for playing the role of Sheldon Cooper in the sitcom The Big Bang Theory. He has received several awards for his portrayal of the character, including four Primetime Emmy Awards and the Golden Globe Award. Other than acting, he has hosted his own SiriusXM talk show titled Jim Parsons Is Too Stupid for Politics and was one of the actors who voiced the audiobook A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo. 5. Andy Lau

Lau is another of the Four Heavenly Kings, and was also one of the Five Tiger Generals of TVB during the 1980s. The actor, singer-songwriter and film producer also won the Guinness World Records for the Most Awards Won by a Cantopop Male Artist. He married Malaysian Carol Chu after 24 years of media speculation over their relationship. Together, they share a daughter named Hanna. 6. Malala Yousafzai

Malala is famous for her advocacy work for the rights of girls to receive an education in her native Swat Valley, Pakistan. In 2012, she survived an attempted assassination by the Taliban when she tried to board the school bus. The attack sparked an outpouring support from around the globe. Now living in England, she continues to advocate for worldwide access to education for young girls and women, and is the youngest-ever Nobel Prize recipient for her work. 7. Kylie Jenner

Jenner comes from the popular Kardashian family but has cemented herself as a successful businesswoman in her own right. She started her own cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, which became a global success. In 2018, Forbes reported her to be the world’s youngest “self-made” billionaire. She is also one of the most followed and influential people on Instagram, and is the proud mother to a daughter, Stormi. 8. Louis Fan Siu-wong Fan is a popular Hong Kong actor and martial artist with a decades-long career in the Hong Kong film industry. He is best known for his role as the title character in Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky and as Jin Shanzhao in Ip Man 1 and 2. He is married to actress and singer JJ Jia, and together they have a daughter nicknamed Little Rice Bowl. He also has a daughter and a son from a previous relationship. 9. Damian Lau Chung-yan