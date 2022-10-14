Apps for the visually impaired

NAVIGATING the world with disabilities can be challenging. However, thanks to technology, apps and smartphones are rapidly advancing to help people with disabilities to find their way around the world much better. World Sight Day falls on the second week of Thursday every October, and for this year, we would like to shine a spotlight on some of the apps that have been created for the visually impaired.

Be My Eyes

At the top of the list, Be My Eyes is an amazing app that instantly allows volunteers all over the world to ‘lend their sight’ to a visually impaired person. The app is simple. It’s free, and supports more than 185 languages. You can select the languages you understand; usually, the tasks are simple and can be completed in just a few minutes. If you’re busy, there’s no need to answer because someone else will get it.

Tasks range from reading small print, matching clothes, troubleshooting technology, and setting up home appliances, to any other simple task a volunteer can complete over live video. Anyone 17 or older may sign up as a user or volunteer, and calls are connected based on your daytime timezone and language. When a call is answered, a live one-way video (two-way audio) is initiated, allowing volunteers to see what’s in front of the user’s camera and provide verbal support. Personally, I’ve been using this app for a few years now, and being able to help, even in this small way, makes my day.

Aira

Aira is an app-based service, just like Be My Eyes, except visual interpretation is done by trained, certified professionals. Activities include straightforward ones like sorting mail or reading menus, to straight-up amazing activities like running a marathon or climbing a mountain. Through an integrated dashboard, an Aira Agent is able to immerse themselves in the world of a person who is blind or has low vision, seeing and hearing their environment.

Agents also have access to web-based data, including maps, location tracking, search engines, text-based messaging and even rideshare integration – all carefully calibrated to provide people who are blind or have low vision with a seamless and positive experience. Aira has also created a community of Aira Access Networks which is comprised of businesses such as airports, grocery stores, universities, and even retail stores which allows Aira users (who are known as Explorers) to use for free everyday.