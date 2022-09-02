Back on TREC!

BUZZ speaks with KL TREC on its rapid recovery since its reopening in May

THE past two years have not been particularly kind to the nightlife industry. Since the Covid-19 pandemic first broke in 2020, it has been a struggle for many nightclub owners to keep the nightlife ecosystem afloat. With no permission to operate, various nightclubs across the country were indeed forced to close down due to low revenue. And some have yet to recover from that fall, despite the abolishment of the Covid-19 restrictions. But one club that has been thriving is KL TREC. In fact, the KL nightclub seems to be on a roll since its reopening last May. From new openings of outlets to various brand collaborations, KL TREC is surely making up for the lost time. To learn more about its current state and performance, BUZZ speaks with KL TREC general manager, Kelvin Lam.

How difficult was it to sustain TREC during the MCO? “During the MCO (March 18, 2020-May 15, 2022), entertainment outlets were strictly not allowed to function. So, it was a very challenging period for many entertainment outlets. They had to convert into eateries, restaurants and cafes. “And even during that time, dine-in was not allowed, so we had to convert to takeaway. So the sales were very minimum. “We were not even able to cover the cost for kitchens and servers, excluding the rental fee. “But fortunately, our chairman who was so kind granted free rent to all the tenants during our low season. He was the only one in Malaysia to do so, and this was to help the F&B entertainment operators to keep their business. “In other words, they would still have their business set up and be able to reopen and recover once the restrictions were lifted. And when their revenues and sales return to normal, they can once again repay the management back.”

Have things improved since the restrictions were lifted? “Yes, tremendously! The sales for each individual outlet have improved significantly. I would say they have been operating steadily each month. In fact, they are doing above average. To give you a figure, for instance, since May 15, the first day itself, the crowd numbers exceeded my forecast. “Initially, I had predicted over 8,000 people for the first night. But the actual turnout – not only for the 15th but also for the 16th and 17th – was over 10,000 visitors per day.”

Why do you think TREC is still well frequented in a time when other clubs and bars are struggling to sustain themselves? “I think it is because of the variety in the different concepts that TREC provides. Each individual outlet provides customers with a different genre of music. The selection is there since we have over 30 tenants. And apart from that, our live performers are also very diverse. “We have different DJs playing during our nights – both guests and resident DJs. And for the live bands, we feature local artistes. So, one does not get bored easily in TREC because there is a variety of entertainment.”

Which outlet would you suggest newcomers to try? “Based on my experience, I would suggest Kuna, Reggae Bar Xtra, and The Iron Fairies – which have two concept rooms, one is a butterfly room and the other is a fairy dust factory. One has a DJ line up and the other has a live band. “The three other outlets I would suggest are China Bar, Anakron, and Beer Can Thin. Beer Can Thin was just opened about a month and a half ago. They opened seven days a week and they have a different live band each day. “And from Tuesday to Sunday, they have different guest DJs. And they also have a beautiful light show as well.”