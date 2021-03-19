Back to the movies!

This article was originally published in theSun Buzz edition HERE Cinemas around the country were allowed to reopen earlier this month, bringing joy to movie buffs and acting as a further sign that normalcy is slowly returning to our lives. No doubt many people are looking forward to enjoying some brand new releases on the silver screen, while still practicing social distancing and following the SOPs currently in place. Here are some of the movies that are definitely worth getting out of the house for: Godzilla Vs Kong (March 25)

This much-anticipated movie is 2021’s first big blockbuster, being the culmination of several years of cinematic build-up. The plot sees iconic monsters Godzilla and Kong collide in the ultimate battle for supremacy, as humanity fights for its future. Clues to the origins of the Titans are unearthed, and a human conspiracy threatens to erase the existence of both Godzilla and Kong forever. Starring Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown and Brian Tyree Henry. Kaadan (March 26)

This Indian film promotes the message of conservation through the story of Bandev, a ‘jungle man’ who lives alongside elephants and who considers himself the guardian of the forest. What makes this film interesting is that it was shot simultaneously in three languages (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi), with a slightly different cast for each version. The cast includes Rana Daggubati, Vishnu Vishal and Zoya Hussain. Minari (April 1)

This landmark film follows a tight-knit Korean-American family that moves to a tiny Arkansas farm in search of their own American Dream. The family home changes completely with the arrival of their sly, foul-mouthed, but incredibly loving grandmother. Shot mostly in Korean, with only a few lines of English, the film offers a realistic portrayal of the experiences of first-generation immigrants to America. Hi Mom (April 1)

After her mother is fatally injured in a car accident in 2001, grief-stricken Jia Xiaoling (Jia Ling) finds herself transported back in time to the year 1981, where she becomes her mother’s close friend. Hoping to become a better daughter to her mother, Xiaoling immediately sets about trying to set up her mother with a better life than the one she had. Violet Evergarden: The Movie (April 1)

Former soldier Violet Evergarden now works as a ghostwriter and is haunted by the final words of her old friend and fellow soldier Gilbert Bougainvillea. One day, she receives a request from a client named Julis, while at the same time, a letter is discovered in the postal company`s warehouse, setting off a series of unusual events. This beautifully animated movie features the voice talents of Yui Ishikawa, Daisuke Namikawa and Takehito Koyasu. Seobok (April 15)

In this South Korean action-drama, former intelligence agent Ki-hun (Gong Yoo) accepts a secret mission to deliver the world`s first human clone, Seobok (Park Bo-Gum), to a safe location. The two are ambushed, but manage to escape. However, Ki-hun is conflicted when Seobok wants to enjoy his freedom for a while longer. The movie reinterprets the story of Qin Dynasty alchemist and explorer Xu Fu (pronounced ‘Seo Bok’ in Korean) from a modern viewpoint. Xu Fu was tasked by Emperor Qin Shi Huang to find the elixir of life twice. The Unholy (April 29)