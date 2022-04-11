Bake it right

Dou Dou Bake is totally worth the hype

THERE is nothing better than biting into a warm pastry with a flaky crust and a delicious filling. Considering how popular freshly-made bread and pastries appear to be right now, perhaps we could all need some baked deliciousness to ease our souls throughout our busy lives. BUZZ paid a visit to the Dou Dou Bake bakery in Petaling Jaya, which serves a variety of delectable breads and pastries. In addition to providing delivery service to your doorstep, this bakery also provides great food to keep you happy and satisfied. Dou Dou Bake is a familiar name to residents of Petaling Jaya. It is a place where you can find all kinds of carbs and joy. The inside of the bakery was inspired by contemporary design. Despite the busy flow of people going in and out of the establishment, it had a really relaxing atmosphere. As soon as you enter, you are greeted by a strong aroma of freshly baked bread that makes you feel warm inside. Right outside of Dou Dou lies a simple garden, which is very relaxing to gaze upon, so you will also be able to feel a connection to nature there. First, we started off by trying two of the available meals – the Dou Dou Breakfast, and Small Dou Breakfast. The Dou Dou Breakfast includes half an avacado, chicken sausage, king oyster mushroom, seasonal salad, tomato and scrambled eggs over sourdough, while their Small Dou Breakfast includes grapefruit, seasonal salad, king oyster mushroom, tomatoes, honeycomb, cheese and sourdough.

For those who are unfamiliar with the texture of sourdough, it is firm, crispy, and chewy. Therefore, we advise you to just use your hands to savour it more. We must say that their seasonal salad was the tastiest; it was light and somewhat sweet. Once you pass their display counter, it will be impossible for you to avoid buying one or two pastries. They not only look fantastic, but they also smell great. The Lotus & Sea Salt Bun caught our attention because of its flaky, airy texture and pleasant buttery smell, which quickly piqued our taste senses. The pastry was served with fried egg, turkey ham and seasonal salad. The buns were cut and rolled by hand, and given a 16-hour rise before being freshly baked every morning. Another pastry that caught our attention was their Mixed Berry Danish, due to how ‘solid’ it appeared. The Vanilla Custard Croissant with fresh mixed berries was also an tempting prospect, despite its basic presentation. The Portobello Mushroom Danish also made its way into our plate. A dough foundation is used to support the mushroom, which is then covered in goose fat, garlic butter, and black pepper. You will love it just as much as we did, because trust us when we claim that this is one of the finest pastries we’ve ever had.

Not to mention their homemade Chicken Chipolata Sausage Roll, which was heavenly. It was wrapped in croissant trimmings and topped with garlic butter, cheese shavings, and furikake. Dou Dou Bake also sells croissants, sourdough, cakes, cookies, and more baked delicacies. When you stand in front of the display area, you may spend quite a bit of time deciding what to choose, because everything seems so good. Make sure to order a cup of coffee while you are there. We got a flat white, a cappuccino and a latte, which all matched our food just right. While we would not call it the world’s greatest coffee, it was still rather good. I must admit that for the hour or so we were there, the café was constantly busy, with people dining in or getting pastries to go.