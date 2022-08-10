Beauty benefits of EVOO

EXTRA virgin olive oil (EVOO), which is less refined than other olive oils, is made from the cold-pressed juice of olives. Extra virgin olive oil has numerous beneficial health qualities, particularly in the culinary industry. However, its uses are not limited to food; it also has additional health advantages in other industries such as everyday cosmetics and other basic sectors. EVOO is regarded as the ‘healthiest olive oil’ due to its lower processing level and increased retention of natural components that may have anti-inflammatory properties. Continue reading to learn about the advantages of EVOO for beauty.

Repair damaged skin tissues

The skin is an organ that shields us from environmental elements, including UV damage. You must thus defend it at all times and take care of it. EVOO aids in the healing of skin tissue damage. The application of a few drops of EVOO is great for restoring areas where we discover dry and cracked skin because of the regeneration and therapeutic characteristics supplied by its vitamins. It is a great ally against acne because of its healing qualities and capacity to control the emergence of certain germs on the skin.

Heals chapped lips

As the weather gets drier, chapped lips are a regular issue. Lip skin that is flaking or blistering and lips that are always dry are symptoms of the condition. In this scenario, olive oil, which possesses skin barrier repair and moisturising characteristics, is a good cure. This oil increases cell renewal and proliferation, which aids in the development of new skin. Furthermore, it also keeps moisture on dry lips.

EVOO for hair

Women’s hair, in particular, suffers not only from seasonal changes, but also from temperature fluctuations and bad weather. Hair requires specific care since it has the extra benefit of having to contend with colours, dryers, and straighteners. It is common for individuals, particularly professionals, to increasingly rely on EVOO to repair and revitalise their hair mass. It is a fantastic moisturiser that may rejuvenate hair. Additionally, it fortifies hair follicles and the base of the scalp, strengthening split ends and the entire scalp. Applying warm EVOO to the roots and ends of the hair for five to ten minutes before shampooing is one of the finest ways to utilise it.

Moisturises the skin

One of the finest natural remedies for dry skin is extra virgin olive oil, which is widespread in dehydrated bodies or in polluted settings such as major cities, where we are increasingly living. Since it acts directly and produces results almost immediately, its reparative abilities are simple to ascertain. This is not a recommendation to apply oil without first contacting a dermatologist, because everyone’s skin is different and requires different quantities and times of application. We recommended that you always seek advice from dermatological experts if you would want to experiment EVOO for accurate validation.

Make-up remover

It seems logical to believe that adding EVOO would make a greasy, oily face even greasier, yet the opposite is really true. As you wipe, it catches onto other oils and carries them away. EVOO is non-comprehending and functions similarly to make-up removers. This indicates that it wouldn’t block pores. It is effective for cleaning waterproof make-up, especially mascara and eye-liner, without stinging the eyes.

Nail and cuticle care

EVOO is a great option for nail and cuticle care since it is a very moisturising and therapeutic oil that absorbs quickly into the skin. EVOO, which is high in vitamin E, aids in calcium absorption, bone mineralisation, and the calcification process, allowing nails to grow quicker. Additionally, it also helps to soften cuticles, minimise hangnails, and promote nail suppleness to prevent breaking. The nails and skin surrounding the nails will stay in great form for a long time if they are cared for correctly.

People have utilised EVOO as a multi-purpose beauty enhancer for the hair, body, and face for decades. There are numerous methods to include it into your regimen. Keep in mind that it may not be suitable for all skin types, since some find it to be pore-clogging and overly thick. An olive oil hair mask would be a better option if you do have skin that is prone to breakouts. It’s likely that olive oil will be listed as an ingredient if you look at the label of your skin care products.

For all of the advantages stated above, beauty businesses frequently use it in creams, lotions, and body treatments. As you may be aware, virgin olive oil offers several cosmetic advantages; nevertheless, it must always be extra virgin olive oil that is organic and natural, as its characteristics will deteriorate as we move away from the oil’s purity.