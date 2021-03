This article first appeared in theSun Buzz edition HERE Parenting is an adventure of its own and it can be terrifying for new parents because babies are fragile beings. One of the first challenges parents need to get through is to lull their baby to sleep. To help new parents in this nightly quest, we’ve listed a few smart gadgets which will help both the baby and parents sleep a little more soundly at night. Breathing monitor

All new parents are afraid of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or more commonly known as SIDS. Fortunately, there’s now a smart breathing monitor such as the Snuza Hero to alert parents if their baby stopped breathing suddenly. This tiny little gadget easily clips onto the diaper and will vibrate to rouse the baby if no breathing is detected in 15 seconds. If the baby is still not breathing within 5 seconds, the device will alert the adults with sharp beeps. Smart socks baby monitor

Smart socks help parents to monitor their baby’s breathing, oxygen levels and heart rate in real-time. In other words, it’s another good way to be alerted if the baby stops breathing suddenly. The sock connects via Bluetooth and sends notifications to an app to alert parents. Multi-mode infant seats

One of the most popular infant seats in the market is the 4moms mamaRoo infant seat. It’s said to mimic the natural movements of parents with modes such as Rock-a-bye, Car ride, Kangaroo, Tree swing and Wave. These modes help to send babies to a sweet slumber. The seat is Bluetooth-enabled so parents can switch modes and adjust the height of the seat from their mobile device. Smart thermometer High body temperature in babies can be dangerous and it’s important for parents to be able to measure their child’s fever. A smart thermometer such as VAVA Baby Thermometer comes with soft silicone and a wireless patch that can be attached to the baby’s armpit the whole night. The smart thermometer will beep and blink with lights when it detects a high body temperature so parents can act quickly. The ultimate baby food maker

Parents need all the help they can get when it comes to caring for their baby’s health and wellbeing. With a smart baby food maker such as BEABA Babycook Plus, preparing baby food is made easier. These baby food makers let parents blend, cook or steam a few dishes at once. A smart and discreet breast pump One of the challenges as a new mother is to set aside time to pump breastmilk. For busy mothers, a wearable smart breast pump that is discreet and quiet is a godsend. The Willow Smart Breast Pump can be worn and works quietly to collect the milk while mothers carry out household chores or attend to their baby’s other needs. It’s also connected to an app to track the volume of breastmilk pumped. Hi-tech baby soother There will be days where the baby will cry all night and refuses to sleep. To help parents calm their upset baby, a baby soother such as the Baby Shusher plays a rhythmic sound that mimics the sound of the womb to soothe newborns. This familiar sound and ambience will calm and soothe the baby to sleep. The modern baby bassinet

A smart baby bassinet is both comfortable for the baby to sleep in and also makes it easy for tired parents to keep an eye on their child. The Bassinet Swivel Sleeper by HALO has built-in night lights, several soothing sounds and two levels of vibrations to help babies sleep better at night. The bassinet also swivels 360 degrees and has a lowering bedside wall so parents can get their baby without getting out of bed. The lowering bedside wall is especially helpful for mothers recovering from a C-section. Hi-res baby video monitor New parents will find that it’s hard to be apart from their baby. For parents who have to go back to work, a good baby video monitor will let them check in on their baby at home. These baby monitors are now upgraded with 1080p video and wide-angle lens so every corner of the baby’s room is visible. The Owlet Baby Video Monitor has night vision and allows parents to talk to their baby securely via secure, encrypted Wifi. A safe car seat