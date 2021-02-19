BUZZ readers share their travel plans once the pandemic is over

This article first appeared in theSun Buzz edition HERE
I would like to take a trip around north Asia like China, Japan and South Korea once the pandemic is over. I’ve not been to Japan so the dream is to soak in an Onsen and experience the sauna in South Korea at least once. - Jean
I’m definitely going back to the beautiful city of Adelaide, SA, Australia again. The culture resonates with me and I’ve had 6 wonderful years there filled with many good memories. - Charles Chiam
When the borders reopen, I plan to travel to an island resort in the Philippines. - Ben
I’ll be visiting Thailand to pamper myself with the relaxing massages there and indulge in my love for Thai cuisine. - Athirah
I was supposed to fly to Belintung last year for my birthday but the MCO happened. The dream is to do so this year during my upcoming birthday if it is safe to travel by then. - Asha
I just want to fly to South Korea so I can eat BBQ and drink Soju all day. - Rae
I’ve been stuck in Singapore and have not seen my parents ever since the travel restriction was imposed so I want to come back to Malaysia. I also miss mum’s home-cooked food! - Manisha
Definitely a trip to the Philippines to visit their beautiful islands. I also want to try a local dish called lechon while I’m over there. - Katrine
I love the beach so its the Maldives or Fiji for me once we can travel again. - Annabel
I just want to head over to Bali for a break and enjoy the natural beauty as well as the F&B there. - Desmond
I’d love to drop by Penang to savour the good food and spend some time relaxing on the beach. I miss the nasi kandar over there! - Ariati
I really miss travelling so once the pandemic is over, I’m going to travel around SEA and take in the sights and sounds. - Mamta