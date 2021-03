This article first appeared in theSun BUZZ International Day of Happiness edition HERE

BUZZ wrote about celebrating the International Day of Happiness last year in the midst of a nationwide lockdown. At the rate it’s going, everyone will be celebrating this day of happiness under a lockdown for the second time.

While it may seem strange to think of joyful thoughts in this situation, just doing or thinking something that can trigger a little spark of joy can help us all fight the gloom for another year.

The United Nations has celebrated the International Day of Happiness as a way to recognize the importance of happiness in the lives of people around the world. The momentous day is celebrated annually on March 20 and each year holds a different theme.

This year, the theme of International Day of Happiness is ‘Keep Calm. Stay Wise. Be Kind.’ As cliché as it may sound, these three values are important to live by especially since there are hate crimes against Asians happening on the other side of the world.

What does the theme mean?

Keep calm – There are lots of things outside of our control so it’s important to remember to keep calm. We should try to only focus on what really matters so we can respond constructively to the situation or problem.

Stay wise – Making wise choices helps everyone and yourself too. Choosing to carry out positive actions that support your wellbeing and helping others to do the same makes the world a friendlier and supportive place.

Be kind – We’re all in this pandemic together and everyone has their own worries. Be kind, stay connected to loved ones and reach out to those who are in need.

If you have no idea how to start emulating these values, fear not because the Action of Happiness movement has made a 30-day Coping Calendar for everyone who wants to spark a little joy in their lives and others.