Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will conclude with fourth and final season

Netflix just announced the cancellation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which will come to its conclusion with its fourth season.
Together with the sad announcement, Netflix released new photos and a synopsis for the final season.
The pictures show a final standoff between Sabrina and the people close to her against the many threats from The Eldritch Terrors.
The synopsis reads:
Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?
Created by Riverdale’s showrunner and CCO of Archie Comics Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was a darker version as compared to the 1990s Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
“Working on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina has been an incredible honour from day one. The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy,” said Aguirre-Sacasa.
"I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show. I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see part four.”
The cancellation of the show was also announced on the show’s official Instagram account with comments from some of the cast members.
Chance Perdomo, who plays Sabrina’s cousin Ambrose wrote, “One final ride. Let’s do this.”
“Shook,” wrote Miranda Otto, who plays Aunt Zelda, with a heartbroken emoji.
Skye Marshall whose voodoo priestess character Mambo Marie appeared in the previous season wrote, “Love to you all!! What a hellova ride!!”
On her own Instagram, Kiernan Shipka who plays the titular character of Sabrina wrote, “Final part lets gooo witches!”
The final season has eight episodes left since Netflix chose to break each 16-episode order into two parts.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will return for its final season later this year.