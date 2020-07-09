Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will conclude with fourth and final season

Netflix just announced the cancellation of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina which will come to its conclusion with its fourth season.

Together with the sad announcement, Netflix released new photos and a synopsis for the final season.

The pictures show a final standoff between Sabrina and the people close to her against the many threats from The Eldritch Terrors.

The synopsis reads:

Over the course of Part 4’s eight episodes, The Eldritch Terrors will descend upon Greendale. The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to...The Void, which is the End of All Things. As the witches wage war, with the help of The Fright Club, Nick begins to slowly earn his way back into Sabrina’s heart, but will it be too late?