$!City of cuisine

Indulge in the best KL has to offer with these top food outlets

THERE are many things to love about Kuala Lumpur. If you are someone who relishes the joys of city life, KL is the place to be. This metropolitan city has everything you can ask for! From its breathtaking attractions to the convenience its offers, life in KL is truly the epitome of city living. KL city is also adored for its cuisine. Whether you are looking to enjoy contemporary delicacies or tuck into hearty comfort food, the local cuisine scene does not disappoint. However, picking the right place can sometimes be a bit daunting, considering the variety of foods available. Fortunately, the BUZZ team recently took a little trip around KL, and we had the privilege of experiencing some of the city’s finest dining offers. So, sit back and relax as we walk you through three of the hot spots every food enthusiast must visit!

1. The Dark Horse At the first glance, The Dark Horse may look like any regular Western bar and grill in KL. But upon walking in, the distinction is clear as its charm goes beyond its food. In fact, this swanky sports bar has various temptations to draw you in. Chiefly, of course, are its savoury Western classics. Here, the food is not only cooked well, but the Western dishes are also served in generous portions. Even the snacks are well-proportioned.

Our personal favourites are the lamb chop, the BBQ short ribs, and the Mount Kinabalu Burger – which is free if you can finish it within 30 minutes. Apart from the servings, the bar also stands out for its atmosphere.Its laid-back and playful environment puts you at ease, allowing you to enjoy some of the best Western servings in town freely!

Address: Lot G-05, Life Centre, 20, Jln Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur Operating Hours: 12pm - 2am

2. Merchant’s Lane Getting here may be a bit tricky considering its narrow entrance. But once you arrive, its bright turquoise door welcomes you into a remarkable contemporary cafe experience. Here, customers are served the best of both worlds as the menu is made up of the greatest tastes of both west and east. From their intriguing Italian Chow Mein to their unique Nasi Lemak pancake, this cafe truly has a knack for fusing classic flavours together.

And similar to The Dark Horse, Merchant’s Lane aesthetics are also an aspect to applaud. Although its interior does not reflect the conventional template, its distinct look gives off a retro and exclusive feel. This explains why the outlet can get a bit crowded during peak hours. Ever since the cafe underwent renovations, many have found the dining experience to be more comforting and pleasant.

If you are looking to dine in anytime soon, it would be advisable to book in advance to get seating. Address: 150, Jalan Petaling, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur Operating Hours: 10.30 am - 8.30 pm

3. Thirty8 Restaurant, Bar & Lounge Of course, what is a city dining experience without a breathtaking view? Located on the 38th floor of Grand Hyatt, Thirty8 Restaurant, Bar & Lounge is a must for those looking to see the city. This is because the restaurant boasts a panoramic 360-degree view. Along with the killer view, the dining experience is complemented by an elegant serving of Western, Japanese and Chinese signatures. Our personal highlights from the menu would be their current THIRTY8 Afternoon Tea: Malaysian Voyage, and the Chef + Bar Cocktail Flight package.

The Afternoon Tea package stands out for its array of sweet flavours. Indeed, we were treated to a classic three-tier afternoon tea set comprising both sweet and savoury selections. Accompanying them was some freshly served brewed coffee.