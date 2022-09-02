Clubbing in Kuala Lumpur

Bursting through the night is a way of living life to the fullest

KUALA LUMPUR is home to a plethora of nightclubs that bring the nightlife to life with their exciting atmosphere, broad selection of beverages and cocktails, and foot-tapping music spun by DJs. These nightclubs transform into the ideal setting for partygoers to enjoy a night of drinks and dancing. There is something for everyone, from relaxing on a luxurious rooftop to dancing the night away to music from renowned international DJs. Kuala Lumpur, a dynamic and hospitable city, makes a night out enjoyable for everyone. Here are the best KL nightclubs that you should attend at least once in your life.

Groove the Disco This Kuala Lumpur nightclub revives the diverse music of years past, as well as serves a wide selection of finger food and drinks. Customers enjoy sipping their favourite cocktail combinations and showing off their dance moves to 70’s Funk, Soul, Hard and Soft Rock, 80’s Rock, Dance-Pop and disco, and 90’s Rap, Funk Jazz, Reggae, and R&B. The setting inside the club gives the entire encounter a retro feel. Address: 12, Jalan 22a/70a, Desa Sri Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur 50480

Kyo, KL Kyo is primarily a Hip-Hop/RnB club, with techno and dread evenings on select nights from known organisers, and doors are open from 11pm till closing. Now in its third year and largely considered as the beating centre of the Kuala Lumpur club scene, it is housed in the basement of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, and was built with minimalistic industrial design and Asian influences. This is an intriguing environment not to be missed, with a combination of European music and Asian views. Address: Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur, off Jalan Pinang, KLCC, Kuala Lumpur

Gēmu Club Kuala Lumpur Gemu Club is in an outstanding location in Kuala Lumpur. It is, in reality, directly behind Pavilion KL. It’s also one of the bigger standing nightclubs in KL, so there’s plenty of space inside. As the music of choice, techno and EDM rule supreme. This club’s laser lights, which are mind-blowing, are one of its key draws. Gemu hosts fantastic themed events for clubgoers and their local DJs play great music that will amaze you. Look out for their special nights for added entertainment. Address: 1 Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450

Fire and Ice Club Fire & Ice Club, yet another location lighting up the night scene on Jalan Changkat Bukit Bintang, is a favourite hangout for travellers or those who want a cosier, more dialed-down ambiance for their night-time merry-making. From Tuesday to Sunday, the bottom floor is a pub with live bands, and the floor above is a big club and dance floor with a DJ spinning eccentric interpretations of R&B and hip hop every night. Wednesdays are ladies evenings, with select beverages provided for free beginning at 9pm, while Thursdays are for guys, with two-for-one deals on beers, wines, cocktails, and shooters. Address: 24, Changkat Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur 50200

BAE Club @ The Roof BAE Club at the Roof is a luxury hotspot amongst Malaysia’s top nightclubs. Throughout the weekend, trendy expats and local celebrities flock here to dance and groove to heady EDM and hip hop tracks. Its decor is inspired by European clubs, with exposed overhead pipes, large cages, an ornate stage, and neon lights. Address: First Avenue, Bandar Utama, 47800 Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia

Dragonfly.KL Dragonfly.KL is located in the centre of Kuala Lumpur. It is among the most popular nightclub in the entire city. It hosts themed evenings and worldwide DJs that blend Hip Hop, RnB, and EDM with a magnificent lighting display and terrific sound system in the city’s centre. Address: Level 50, Naza Tower @ Platinum Park, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia