Common myths about woman’s health

It’s time to get rid of these old-fashioned beliefs

YOUNG women used to hear myths from their parents and grandparents that were passed down through the centuries. Nowadays, you can access a plethora of myths at the touch of a button on your phone or computer. When it comes to women’s health, separating the facts from the misconceptions is crucial for avoiding and treating a wide range of problems, from cancer and STDs to menopause and infertility. To ensure you get the correct information, we have included some of the most prevalent and dangerous women’s health misconceptions below, along with the facts.

It is easier to get pregnant when you are lying on your back during sex Pregnancy is another one of those things that looks so simple for individuals who doesn’t want to get pregnant and so difficult for those when they do. There’s a long-held belief that lying on your back with your pelvis lifted during intercourse increases your chances of having children, but the practise isn’t as reliable as it appears. The truth is that gravity does not make it any simpler for the sperm to reach your egg. Yogurt can treat yeast infection While yoghurt is healthy for your digestive tract, it has no effect on your vagina – even if you apply it to it. The lactobacillus bacteria in yoghurt are not the same as those in your vagina. It will not destroy the yeast or increase the number of ‘healthy’ bacteria in your vagina. Over-the-counter medications can be used to treat vaginal yeast infections. Consult your doctor if you have recurring yeast infections.

The vagina is permanently stretched during childbirth Throughout delivery, the vaginal canal expands and eventually recovers to its original size during recovery. If a woman has sutures for tears after childbirth, the vaginal opening may be significantly less than before the healing period. You can’t have penetrative sex on your period It is okay to engage in sexual activity during your menstrual period. Sexual activity while bleeding is socially unacceptable in many cultures, yet it has no medical consequences. Some women have increased sexual arousal before and during their menstrual cycle, and there is no medical need to wait until the period is over. Of course, if you choose to abstain until your period is finished, that is also okay. It’s your own body, you get to decide.

A wired bra increases risk of breast cancer This myth has been around for a long time. When experts looked at the issue, they found no evidence that wearing wired bras raises your risk of breast cancer. Some people claim that metal underwires in bras limit the passage of body fluids, eventually turning them ‘poison.’ The fact is that body fluids go higher and toward the armpits. The bra you wear will not obstruct their flow or give you any inside harm. Instead, breast cancer risk factors are linked to your hormones, age, the age you had your first child, nursing, and family history.

Cranberry juice cures urinary tract infections If all it needed to treat an illness was a glass of juice, women would never get urinary tract infections. Staying hydrated can assist to dilute the germs in urine, allowing women to have less acute symptoms, although water can also aid. Cranberry juice may prevent germs from adhering to the bladder’s walls, but this is still being researched.

Certain foods will help you get pregnant Eating certain foods, like as chocolate or berries, will not help you conceive. If you are attempting to conceive, you should consult a gynaecologist who will do tests and decide if you need drugs or hormone treatment to help you conceive.

Woman’s bladders are smaller than men’s Women may have to urinate more frequently than males, but this has nothing to do with bladder size. Both genders have a bladder capacity of around 500ml. Women’s bladders push up on the uterus and fill up a little faster as a result of the extra pressure. You can’t get pregnant if you are on your period You might assume you are safe to have unprotected sex during your period without the risk of becoming pregnant, but that’s a fallacy. Because sperm may survive in your body for up to five days, there is still a potential that it will reach your egg when you are ovulating post-period. It’s doubtful, but not out of the question.

Your cycle should be 28 days long The normal menstrual cycle lasts 28 days, however it can last anywhere from 21 and 35 days. It doesn’t signify anything is wrong with you if yours is routinely shorter or longer than 28 days. It’s most likely simply the way your cycle is. Women can’t get kidney stones Kidney stones are calcium substances that develop within the kidney and can move through the urinary system. They are around three times more prevalent in men. Women, on the other hand, can and do get kidney stones. Men are more prone to get kidney stones after the age of 40. Women normally do not develop them until they are in their 50s. But it doesn’t imply you can’t receive them before this point in your life. Drinking enough of water is the greatest approach to avoid kidney stones. Diet can also play a role; several foods, such as chocolate, peanuts, and soybeans, might raise your risk of kidney stones if consumed in excess.