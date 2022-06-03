Cycle away!

Spin your wheels at the five best cycling spots in Malaysia

IF THERE one thing the pandemic has taught us, it is that a healthy mind is crucial for our well-being. Even if our bodies are well physically, having an imbalanced state of mind can actually be disruptive to our daily lives. Hence, it is always important to find ways to keep active physically and mentally. After all, the state of our mind and body are interconnected – we cannot care for one without the other. Therefore, physical activities – such as cycling – are often encouraged as it is beneficial for both our minds and bodies. And fortunately for us, there are plenty of local spots across Malaysia to embark on exciting biking adventures! So, get ready to break a good sweat as we list down a few of the strategic and scenic locations that will be perfect for your next biking endeavour.

1. Bukit Tunku While this neighbourhood is generally known for its lavish homes, Bukit Tunku is also a hotspot among local cyclists. Its geographical landscape indeed gives them the edge as it allows cyclists and urbanites to enjoy a good ride. For instance, the ride to Bukit Tunku is not a steep one, on average it only has a 3% gradient. And the ascend can bring you to various places like Jalan Duta, Mont Kiara and Segambut as well as Chow Kit. You can even enjoy a breathtaking view of KL if you take the route from Taman Tugu. What is more, you can count on having a ‘cooler’ ride as the area typically is surrounded by greens.

2. Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM) Speaking of greens, the Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM) is also another great candidate as it gives you an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Over the years, FRIM has gained popularity for its wide range of natural attractions. From its famous canopy walkway to its bird watching, many nature lovers frequent FRIM to immerse themselves in nature. Whereas for cycling enthusiasts, FRIM also offers a number of approved mountain bike trails, ranging from easy to hard – all catered to your ability.

3. The Central Park, Desa Park City If you are a city lover like myself who enjoys cycling within the city premise, The Central Park at Desa Park is for you! While the park does come with a picturesque lake and an abundance of greenery, Central Park still gives visitors a touch of city life. In other words, the best of both worlds! For instance, the park is connected to a mini shopping mall that comes with an array of shops. So that means you would not have to worry about your bottle running out of water or feeling hungry after your cycle! It’s an extra plus if you are a dog lover, as visitors also bring their fluffy friends for a walk here.

4. Fraser Hill, Pahang Situated in Pahang and once a former British colonial hill station, Fraser Hill is well-beloved among Malaysians for its vintage aesthetics. In fact, strolling through the streets of Fraser will remind you of the beautiful avenues across the southwest of England. But apart from its English influences, Fraser Hill is also a paradise for cyclists. Not only is the view beautiful (especially on the 11km descent), but there is also no traffic on the roads of Fraser Hill. Its one-way road prevents the venue from being too congested and vehicles meeting opposite each other. And similarly to Bukit Tunku and Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM), Fraser Hill also offers visitors a bunch of compelling cooling natural attractions.