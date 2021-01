With so many people spending more time at home than before, the interior design of the home is more important than ever. A good home interior design definitely lifts up spirits, which is especially important in work-from-home situations. As such, the upcoming 2021 home décor trends reveal an unanimous preference to make the home more comfortable. Here are the prevailing trends that are popular to help create a comfortable home: 1. Grandmillennial style The Grandmillennial or ‘granny chic’ style is still unsurprisingly popular, because it puts the comfort and cosiness first. This style combines modern décor and design with what you might expect to see in your grandparent’s home. It’s also like a rebellion against minimalism with focus on lots of colour, florals and personality. 2. Arts & Craft The Arts & Crafts revival is a trend that’s gaining momentum because more people are appreciating the value of handmade items and decorative pieces. Homeowners are expressing their creativity by putting their own DIY touch on home furnishings and decorations. 3. Cottagecore style

Picture by David Brittain

Cottagecore remains popular due to the nostalgia and comfort it gives to homeowners. This home décor style is versatile because it can go from a luxe traditional style to an elegant vintage style with a few statement gold accessories. The key characteristic of Cottagecore is bringing nature into the home. Think of dried flower wreaths, fresh flowers, houseplants, crystal candles and warm tones. 4. Earthy and light shades

Picture by Desenio

There are studies that prove that colours can affect our energy levels and mood. In line with the theme of comfort, more people are leaning towards earthy and light shades in the home such as warm greens, deep reds and browns. 5. Japandi style

Picture by Internity Home

Japandi, also known as Japanese minimalism, also provides a comfort to many. To achieve this look at home, elements of elegant Japanese decor and modern and rustic Scandinavian style are mixed. Expect minimally decorated rooms with lots of wooden furnishing, light colours and plants. 6. Lighter wood

Picture by Hunting for George

No matter which trend people seem to follow, what’s currently trending are lighter-toned wood furniture. Largely influenced by the Japandi and Nordic styles, lighter-toned wood furniture gives an uplifting and modern look, making it easy to design and decorate the home with. The light colours helps to create the illusion of a bigger room too. 7. 80s trend

Picture by Apartment Therapy

The angular shapes, glass and stone materials popular in the 1980s are making a comeback due to the popularity of retro styles. Retro antiques are inexpensive to obtain from secondhand markets, and retailers are offering modern takes on the retro style, too. To achieve the look at home, try incorporating a contrasting colour scheme such as black and gold, or muted colours such as mauves and dusty rose. 8. Keeping houseplants

An easy way to spruce up a room is to add a few potted plants. Plants help purify and freshen the air at home, and also double as pretty home décor. Look for plants that are low maintenance and shade-tolerant such as Philodendrons, Calatheas, Caladiums and Peperomias. 9. Modern rustic The modern rustic look is easy to achieve and a crowd pleaser. It works for homes with exposed beams, reclaimed wood pieces, upcycled furniture and even hand-stitched materials. Décor pieces such as macramé art, rattan furnishing and jute ropes all go together in the modern rustic look. 10. Creating a home office