Malaysians have gone through a lot for their beloved country. We dared to dream of a better future when Dr Mahathir Mohamad first pitched the Vision 2020 way back in 1991.

Many among the rakyat still try to make Malaysia a better place every year. It’s truly ‘Bersatu kita teguh, bercerai kita roboh.’

This Merdeka, we ask our readers what makes them proud to be Malaysian despite all the dramas they’ve seen unfold in the country over the years:

Despite it all, we still manage to live under one roof in peace called Malaysia <3 – Santhana

“Anne, roti canai tapau.” 3 languages, 1 sentence. – Siva Kumar Chandran

The Malaysian culture. – the_epicure_mum

That we look out for each other. – Teresa

We look out for each other. There are so many stories of Malaysians helping the less fortunate, especially in our current situation. – Winny