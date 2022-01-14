Do’s and don’ts during Thaipusam

THE new normal is here to stay, as Covid-19 continues to sweep across the world, and has become an inescapable reality. Trying to celebrate large-scale festivities like the good old days is still beyond our reach.

Following the recent announcement of standard operating procedures (SOP) for Thaipusam, here’s a list of do’s and don’ts during the celebration.

DON’T

Gather in huge groups

With Omicron sweeping across the world at a rapid pace, it is important to avoid huge crowds. A Thaipusam Covid-19 cluster is the last thing that everyone needs.

It is vital to limit the spread of Covid-19 by safely celebrating Thaipusam and limiting the number of family members that you are looking to bring to the procession. For devotees who are fulfilling their vows during the celebration, remember to practice physical distancing!

Point cameras directly into the worshipers’ faces

Thaipusam celebrations often offer elements that are Insta-worthy. While any of these elements would make a good photograph, it is vital for photographers or amateurs to be respectful, and not point their cameras at the worshipers who are in deep prayer. Trying to capture pictures of their ‘personal moments’ is also not advisable.

Besides abiding by the SOPs, remember not to crowd or block the way of the worshippers.

Litter on temple grounds

In the spirit of Thaipusam, avoid littering at the temples. The reason being that littering in public places can further spread unwanted diseases.

For example, all the bacteria present in the rubbish can contaminate and affect one’s health. Besides that, it will also harm the environment, especially if it is made of plastic. Remember to make use of the waste bins and keep the temple grounds clean!