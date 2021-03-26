Doing our part for Mother Earth

This article is first published in theSun Buzz Earth Hour edition HERE
Every year on the last Saturday of March at 8.30pm, millions of people across the world switch off the lights in their homes to raise awareness of the issues plaguing our planet.
These environmental issues include climate change, wildlife endangerment and the loss of nature. Turning off the lights at home for an hour is a symbolic gesture of support but it also acts as a reminder that everyone should do their part to protect the Earth they live in.
There are several ways to join and observe Earth Hour from the comfort of your own homes. If you want to do more than switching off the lights at home, here are some activities that you can take part in with family and friends to make an impact:
Join a guided meditation
The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is hosting a guided meditation for everyone led by internationally celebrated yoga teacher and scholar Dr Chelsea Jackson Roberts. The purpose of the meditation session is to create a moment of solitude in our busy minds, an opportunity to practice gratitude for our planet and to reflect on our commitment to protect the planet.
The meditation starts at the same time we switch off our lights at 8.30pm, following your local time on Saturday, 27 March 2021.
Make a pledge to care for planet Earth
Right over at WWF Malaysia’s website, you can make a pledge to support to save our local wildlife and forests. Part of saving the planet is to ensure that our local wildlife such as the Malayan tigers, elephants and tapirs are safe. Without these great creatures, the entire ecosystem will go into disarray and the ripple effects from the drastic changes will harm our planet even more.
Write to your leaders
Never underestimate the power of the pen! In the spirit of citizen action, youths are encouraged to write letters to the State Government Executive Council (environment) and the mayor (for states without environmental EXCO).
In the letter, you can tell them why it’s important to you to protect and save the environment and demand proper action to safeguard the environment.
You can also highlight environmental issues in your area to your local representatives such as illegal dumping in the rivers, noise pollution or the lack of recycling efforts. It can take one letter to spark a change in the community and garner support for your cause.
Donate to help conservation efforts
Conservation is a lifelong project and it requires a lot of funds to carry out the good work. You can help donate your time and money to help various conservation programmes in Malaysia. WWF Malaysia is carrying out a donation campaign to help protect Malaysian wildlife.
Head over to WWF Malaysia’s website to find out more about their conservation efforts and how you can donate to support its causes.
Zoos such as Zoo Negara and Taiping Zoo have animal adoption programmes to help keep the animals healthy, well-fed and receive the necessary veterinary care.
Join the virtual run
Campaigns can only succeed if there’s enough awareness raised about it. Do your part to spread the word by joining the Earth Hour Virtual Run for Nature in support of efforts to save our nature. The proceeds from registration will be channelled towards WWF Malaysia’s conservation efforts too.
Winners will receive a unique Finisher Medal that’s made out of recycled wood and a customised e-certificate. Registration for the virtual run closes on 27 March 2021 but takes place from 1 February 2021 to 15 April 2021.
Change your bad habits that harm the environment
Sometimes we make mistakes that can harm the environment but what’s important is the commitment to do better. Some of the habits to cultivate include turning off the tap properly when it’s not in use, taking shorter showers and using eco-friendly products.
A little change goes a long way for a better planet.
Inspire the people around you
Last but not least, you can inspire the people around you in your own way. It’s time to solve problems using creative solutions. To spread awareness and inspire the community, you can create beautiful artwork, music or GIFs to show your support for Earth Hour and saving the planet, and post it up on social media.
