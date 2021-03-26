Doing our part for Mother Earth

This article is first published in theSun Buzz Earth Hour edition HERE Every year on the last Saturday of March at 8.30pm, millions of people across the world switch off the lights in their homes to raise awareness of the issues plaguing our planet. These environmental issues include climate change, wildlife endangerment and the loss of nature. Turning off the lights at home for an hour is a symbolic gesture of support but it also acts as a reminder that everyone should do their part to protect the Earth they live in.

There are several ways to join and observe Earth Hour from the comfort of your own homes. If you want to do more than switching off the lights at home, here are some activities that you can take part in with family and friends to make an impact: Join a guided meditation The World Wildlife Fund (WWF) is hosting a guided meditation for everyone led by internationally celebrated yoga teacher and scholar Dr Chelsea Jackson Roberts. The purpose of the meditation session is to create a moment of solitude in our busy minds, an opportunity to practice gratitude for our planet and to reflect on our commitment to protect the planet. The meditation starts at the same time we switch off our lights at 8.30pm, following your local time on Saturday, 27 March 2021. Make a pledge to care for planet Earth Right over at WWF Malaysia’s website, you can make a pledge to support to save our local wildlife and forests. Part of saving the planet is to ensure that our local wildlife such as the Malayan tigers, elephants and tapirs are safe. Without these great creatures, the entire ecosystem will go into disarray and the ripple effects from the drastic changes will harm our planet even more. Write to your leaders

Never underestimate the power of the pen! In the spirit of citizen action, youths are encouraged to write letters to the State Government Executive Council (environment) and the mayor (for states without environmental EXCO). In the letter, you can tell them why it’s important to you to protect and save the environment and demand proper action to safeguard the environment. You can also highlight environmental issues in your area to your local representatives such as illegal dumping in the rivers, noise pollution or the lack of recycling efforts. It can take one letter to spark a change in the community and garner support for your cause. Donate to help conservation efforts Conservation is a lifelong project and it requires a lot of funds to carry out the good work. You can help donate your time and money to help various conservation programmes in Malaysia. WWF Malaysia is carrying out a donation campaign to help protect Malaysian wildlife. Head over to WWF Malaysia’s website to find out more about their conservation efforts and how you can donate to support its causes. Zoos such as Zoo Negara and Taiping Zoo have animal adoption programmes to help keep the animals healthy, well-fed and receive the necessary veterinary care. Join the virtual run