Dwayne Johnson dedicates award to late father

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was honoured with the Trailblazer Award at the fourth annual Hollywood Critics Association last Friday.
Upon receiving the award, the “Hobbs & Shaw” star dedicated the win to the ‘trailblazer’ in life – his late father, pro wrestler Rocky Johnson.
“That guy was a trailblazer. As complicated as our relationship was, our father-son relationship, complicated, tough love, tough love, but he was a real trailblazer because what trailblazers do is they change people’s behaviour. And he did everything he could to send people home happy,” Johnson said.
The actor’s father passed in January 2020 due to a heart attack at age 75. In the eulogy, Johnson paid tribute to his father’s impact.
“You trailblazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviours toward a man of colour,“ he said. “Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come.”
Dwayne Johnson is known as the most likeable celebrity because he spreads positivity and kindness wherever he goes. Clips at the award show showcased heartwarming a montage of his philanthropic work with first responders and the Make-A-Wish Foundation too.
“It’s the anchoring reminder that if we’re lucky enough and fortunate enough to be in a position where you can make someone feel good and you can create moments for them that they will never forget for the rest of their lives — that is power,“ Johnson said during his emotional acceptance speech.
“It doesn’t matter what’s in your bank account, or what kind of car you drive. That s— doesn’t matter. It’s just how you make people feel,“ the star added.
The actor did not have an easy life and was homeless when he was a teenager. Now that he is a successful man, he never forgot to help others especially the man who took him in when he needed it most.
Bruno Lauer, now a former wrestling manager, took the actor in when he was a homeless teen in Tennessee. He never hesitated to help Johnson again nine years later when Johnson fell on hard times while trying to make his name as a wrestler.
During those dark days, before he was known to his ‘millions and millions fans’ as the Rock, before the bright lights and blockbuster movies in Hollywood, Johnson slept in Lauer’s trailer.
To repay his kindness and to show his deep appreciation, Johnson gifted Lauer a brand new Ford F-150 and more...
Posting on his Instagram, Johnson wrote, “I love you, brother. Your kindness and heart – helped change my life’s trajectory. And when you’re ready to retire from ‘the business’ you just say the word. I got you covered.”
Lauer could not hold back his tears.