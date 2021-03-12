Dwayne Johnson dedicates award to late father

This article first appeared in theSun BUZZ International Day of Happiness edition HERE

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was honoured with the Trailblazer Award at the fourth annual Hollywood Critics Association last Friday.

Upon receiving the award, the “Hobbs & Shaw” star dedicated the win to the ‘trailblazer’ in life – his late father, pro wrestler Rocky Johnson.

“That guy was a trailblazer. As complicated as our relationship was, our father-son relationship, complicated, tough love, tough love, but he was a real trailblazer because what trailblazers do is they change people’s behaviour. And he did everything he could to send people home happy,” Johnson said.

The actor’s father passed in January 2020 due to a heart attack at age 75. In the eulogy, Johnson paid tribute to his father’s impact.

“You trailblazed and even harder, you changed people’s harsh behaviours toward a man of colour,“ he said. “Paving the way for me, my family and generations to come.”

Dwayne Johnson is known as the most likeable celebrity because he spreads positivity and kindness wherever he goes. Clips at the award show showcased heartwarming a montage of his philanthropic work with first responders and the Make-A-Wish Foundation too.

“It’s the anchoring reminder that if we’re lucky enough and fortunate enough to be in a position where you can make someone feel good and you can create moments for them that they will never forget for the rest of their lives — that is power,“ Johnson said during his emotional acceptance speech.

“It doesn’t matter what’s in your bank account, or what kind of car you drive. That s— doesn’t matter. It’s just how you make people feel,“ the star added.