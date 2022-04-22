Earth day celebrations around the world

Many cities extend the Earth Day celebration to last a whole week, often beginning on April 16 and finishing on Earth Day, which falls today

TODAY, the world celebrates Earth Day. This is a significant day for raising environmental awareness and fostering a worldwide commitment to making the world a better place. Understanding how this day came to be and how it serves to unite people all around the world in a common cause is essential for honouring this day. After all, this is our home, and we should all work to keep it in good condition, in order to ensure a healthy and sustainable future. Earth Day is observed in many different ways across the world, with the overarching goal of raising awareness and teaching people about the need of conserving our resources:

INDIA In 2010, India Trust began presenting environmental activities to coincide with Earth Day. Earth Day is more than just a day of celebration for the people of India; it is a full-fledged movement. In addition to significant programmes around India, the agenda for Earth Day is focused on the devastated ecosystems, people, and endangered animals that call India home. Many of the day’s festivities are directly related to the endangered Asian elephant.

JAPAN People gather in Tokyo, Japan, to commemorate Earth Day Tokyo, which is usually celebrated in Yoyogi Park. According to Earth Day Tokyo, over 100,000 tourists come with their families each year to learn about sustainability and environmentalism during a two-day Earth Day celebration. It’s a wonderful event for the entire family, and the custom has expanded to other Japanese cities such as Hokkaido, Chiba, Shonan, Toyama, Ishikawa, Nagano, Osaka, and Okinawa.

LONDON At least seven bands are slated to perform at The Hive in London for an Earth Day concert sponsored by the Gaia Warriors, an activist and musical group. The event, which will include environmental speakers, dancing, yoga, shamans, a vegan cafe, and other activities, will generate cash for British charities and organisations combating climate change. For World Earth Day 2022, Filipino artist-designer Leeroy New – who is best known for transforming plastic waste into brightly coloured works of art – will be presenting his new creation, The Arks of Gimokudan. Standing three metres above the ground, the arks appear to float, inviting visitors to imagine that they are underwater.

AUSTRALIA Even with the coronavirus epidemic, the Restore Our Earth event has been hosted in Queensland, Australia since 1990, and it appears that 2022 will be no different. According to the University of Queensland, campaigners and eco-conscious followers will gather either virtually or in person to commemorate Earth Day’s 51st anniversary. They plan to do this through information summits, open dialogue, movie parties, and even a gardening event.

CANADA The city of Vancouver is well-known for its annual Earth Day procession and festival (April 21), which includes live music and food trucks. The event, which has been going on since 2011, was started by a local high school’s climate justice organisation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA San Francisco’s Earth Day street event will be held at the San Francisco Civic Center. Among the events are a sustainable chef showcase, organic food court, an eco-fashion exhibition, DIY workshops, kid-friendly activities, an art gallery, and plenty of live music.

SPAIN The Global Unity and Regeneration Gathering is held every year in Lanjarón, Granada, Spain. Eco-conscious individuals may meaningfully engage with one another and the Earth through seminars and talks on environmentalism, healing, and spiritual awakening. Workshops in previous years have included learning how to develop spirulina pools and to create self-regenerating water systems.