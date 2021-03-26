Eco-friendly habits to lower your carbon footprint

This article is first published in theSun Buzz Earth Hour edition HERE You already know what you can do to help during Earth Hour but the commitment to protect and save the environment is a lifelong journey. If you’re serious about caring for the environment every day, here are some eco-friendly habits you can practice and emulate for a better world: Reduce, reuse and recycle

There are many tips and tricks to live a greener life and at its core, it’s really just to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle. The simple 3Rs can be practised anywhere we go in order to reduce waste and pollution in the world. For example, we can reduce our usage of plastic containers by reusing these containers before discarding and sending them for recycling. Use reusable shopping bags One of the easiest ways to reduce waste is to use reusable shopping bags instead of plastic or paper bags. These reusable bags can be used for grocery shopping for a long time. Using plastic or paper bags is wasteful in the long run and adds more rubbish at the landfill over a lifetime. Switch to sustainable options Another way to practice an eco-friendly lifestyle is to switch our everyday household items to sustainable options. Anyone can do this switch by opting for stainless steel straws over plastic straws, using reusable coffee pods or buying bottle-less soaps and shampoos. For women, they can try switching to menstrual cups instead of pads or tampons too. Bring your own container It’s also helpful if we bring our own tupperware especially when we’re going to order takeaways. Using our reusable containers is an eco-friendly way to reduce the use of plastic containers and plastic pollution too. Conserve water We use a lot of water daily without realizing it. We use water when we shower, when we brush our teeth and when we wash the dishes. To help protect our natural environment and resources, we should conserve our water. A way to conserve water is to take shorter showers and turning off the taps when it’s not in use while washing the dishes or brushing our teeth. Conserve energy