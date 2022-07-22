Embracing uncertainty

Gan Yi Qing enjoys working as an independent illustrator despite the many challenges

Gan Yi Qing has been working as an independent illustrator for over two years. – GAN YI QING

STABILITY often plays a vital role in determining one’s job prospects, especially in Asian countries like Malaysia. Considering how much our culture values stability, the majority of young Malaysians are advised to gravitate towards traditional nine-to-five jobs. While this conventional route promises security, it does not guarantee fulfilment and happiness. Local artist Gan Yi Qing can personally vouch for this. Over the past two years, 25-year-old Gan has been working as an independent illustrator and designer. Since her career began, the Kuala Lumpur-based illustrator has been building an impressive reputation for herself as a creative. Her portfolio, for instance, boasts collaborations with notable clients like Cadbury, Amazin Graze, AliPay, Muji Malaysia and Fresh Beauty. Aside from that, Gan also has her own merchandise, ranging from stationery to wearables. But before she pursued projects as an independent artist, Gan was employed as a full-time designer at a UI UX company and several advertising agencies, which she calls ”a challenging period of her life”.

“I felt it was very tiring then because it was very hard to set boundaries. This is why during that time, I felt the need to be who I really am. In fact, I think I am grateful for the pandemic as it gave me time to reflect at home,” said Gan during our conversation in Bangsar. Gan was laid off from her job soon after the pandemic began. However, she said she was grateful, as the event pushed her to finally embraced a career as an independent illustrator. “So, it was a blessing in disguise. But I must say I initially was afraid to pursue freelance a hundred per cent. “I was afraid that I could not get a job as an independent illustrator. But fortunately, that has not been the case as a lot of agencies commission and hire me as a freelancer.” Initiative goes a long way Nonetheless, initiative and hard work are crucial to succeed as an independent illustrator. Considering the inconsistency that comes with the job, one not only needs to be hardworking but also master the skill of marketing. “Ever since I became a freelancer full-time, I have become much more proactive. Many often think [the working hours are flexible], but that is not very true. This is because it can equally be nine-to-five, or even be nine-to-nine.” After all, according to Gan, “being independent is a business.” In fact, she acknowledges that the input required from her is much higher than the average full-time illustrator.

“As a freelancer, as much as you want to do your dream project, you really have to be extra hardworking. You will have to put 200% into what you do, because clients are always attracted to your best works.” But though Gan seems to have everything figured out, she still finds the challenges daunting. For instance, the financial insecurity that comes with the job. “I do feel the pressure sometimes cause it is quite undeniable. As adults, we all have bills to pay but I realised one biggest lesson. I signed up for this, so I really have to accept this. It is not something you can run away from because it is really part of a package.” Joys of independence A package that she would not trade off for anything. After all, nothing comes close to the fulfilment that freelancing has to offer. From the ability to handpick her projects, to the people she works with, she finds this route to be the most rewarding. When asked about her highlights thus far, Gan notes it to be her collaboration with snack company Amazin Graze. “It was a Christmas collaboration and the reason why I love that project is [because] it was my very first proper packaging project. “It was also more than just an artwork – it was a storytelling visual, and everyone loved it! It was also a gate that opened a lot of opportunities for me!

“Like I previously mentioned, I was laid off and so when Amazin Grace came out, a lot of companies got in touch with me for projects.” Since then, Gan has been fortunate to have worked with prominent brands and companies. Yet, she was quick to clarify that she can be particular when it comes to choosing her collaborators. “I would first see if our values align because I think values are pretty important. This is because from my experience, of course, you sometimes take jobs where your values do not align with the client. “And when this happens, miscommunication happens which is why I think is not fair. So, I feel one needs to be mindful, to really ensure that the client likes your work as an illustrator.”

Building the foundation From the looks of it, Gan seems to have mastered the art of being an independent artist. Her portfolio clearly shows that she has come a long way since her days working in an agency. Although she did not particularly enjoy her time there, she still values the lessons that came with it. Gan indeed believes working full-time at an established agency is instrumental for every creative. “I believe working full-time in a company teaches you soft skills that you can only get from a full-time job.