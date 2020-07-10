Enjoy Italian contemporary classical music by Duo Alterno for one day only

The concert by Duo Alterno promises to be a highly gestural, sweet and communicative program, shifting from cultured to popular, from the theatrical and the best Italian chamber repertoire.

After working for five days straight, it’ll be nice to kick back and relax on Saturday with beautiful contemporary classical music playing in the background.

After celebrating the International Music Day with the jazz concert of Remo Anzovino and Flavio Boltro, the Embassy of Italy Kuala Lumpur is pleased to present an online classic music concert titled Sweet Rebeginning (Dolce Ricominciamento), performed by Duo Alterno.

Duo Alterno is made up of two musicians, soprano Tiziana Scandaletti and composer and pianist Riccardo Piacentini. They are also lecturers at the Conservatorio Verdi in Milan: the first in vocal chamber music and the latter in composition.

Since their debut in Vanocuver in 1997, Duo Alterno has been engaged in the promotion of Italian music by performing concerts and conducting masterclasses in more than 50 countries all over the world.

The concert, conceived by Duo Alterno in these challenging times and realized in cooperation with our Embassy and the Italian Institutes of Culture in Jakarta and Hong Kong, will hopefully serve as a good sign of a “sweet re-beginning” for all of us.

The concert recorded at the auditorium of the San Filippo Neri Chapek in Turin will be broadcasted on Youtube and Facebook on Saturday, 11 July 2020 at 7pm (Malaysian time).

The concert performance will symbolically start with Sweet Beginning by Luciano Berio and concludes with the greatest masterpiece of the last years of Francesco Paolo Tosti, “Consolation” with texts by Gabriele D'Annunzio.

The programme also includes four other Italian composers, from Giacomo Puccini (with two rare piano gems) to Ennio Morricone (with a work dedicated to the Duo Alterno!).

Marcello Panni, a composer and conductor from Rome who has just turned 80 will perform a new short titled Melodrama for the Duo Alterno.

Riccardo Piacentini himself will present a new collection of photo-songs composed and recorded in Turin at the time of the coronavirus with Tiziana’s voice.

The concert programme is listed below: