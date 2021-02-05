Every day is Valentine’s Day

This article first appeared in theSun Buzz CNY x Valentine’s Day edition HERE
Whether you take part in Valentine’s Day celebrations or not, what’s important is to appreciate and love your partner every day. Just like our readers have shared, it’s the little things that count at the end of the day and not the grand displays of affection!
1. Christabel
What’s something meaningful you or your partner has done?
It’s often the little things that count, and my husband shows his affections in various ways. I live in the UK so it’s often cold but he will warm the bed up before bedtime for me.
In the mornings, he will bring tea for when I wake up.
A Message to My Loved One
I hope we live long, stay happy and healthy. Don’t forget to celebrate the small stuff.
2. S & M
After a full day of training, we decided to head over to a restaurant for dinner. Unfortunately, we had a tyre puncture on the way but managed to pull over at a petrol station.
Rain started to pour while he was changing the tyres so I held up an umbrella over us and found our situation quite comical. It was only later that I realised that was also the day he actually wanted to ask me out but the plan was ruined.
We had to change plans and ended up at a shopping mall instead. I appreciated that he never once lost his temper although he was hangry. The trying day didn’t end because we were stuck in the mall’s carpark for a good 30 minutes or more because everyone was leaving at the same time. He still kept his cool! This happened a few years ago and we’re getting married in a few months.
3. Soyeon Lee
My favourite Valentine’s Day was my first one with my hubby 4 years ago before we got married. I made some chocolate-covered almonds as Valentine’s Day gift and prepared a nice dinner. My husband gave me a bunch of pink roses!
Happy Valentine’s Day to the best husband ever! You are the only one that I want to share Valentine’s Day with forever. I love you!
4. Samantha Yee
My favourite Valentine’s has to be one where my partner, Razlan Rizal, and I were in our first year of university in Melbourne. At the strike of midnight, he got my housemate to let him in the apartment and he surprised me with the only bunch of roses I’ll ever allow him to buy me (because I don’t believe in gifting flowers) and handmade love coupons filled with activities we could do together.
Happy Valentine’s Day sweetheart! Thank you for buying me roses that one time. Thank you for always buying me separate gifts even though my birthday is exactly a week from Valentine’s Day. I love you.
5. Kookie
On Valentine’s Day, he flew all the way from UK to see me for 3 days. He said he did it because he wanted to show me that the distance didn’t matter and he loves me.
6. A & F
Do you ‘believe’ in Valentine’s Day? Or are you a skeptic and think that it’s just another way to make consumers spend money on flowers and chocolates?
I am firmly in the latter group. But my fiancée is in the former. So, what happens when Valentine’s Day comes around?
Well, compromise happens. Compromise is the basis of most healthy relationships. Without this vital trait, any relationship would be hard pressed to survive long term.
You see, my fiancée and I are in a long-distance relationship. When I moved from Malaysia to Scotland for work, our future as a couple was very unclear. Fast track a couple of years and she managed to land a job in Switzerland to be nearer to me. That meant we would just be a couple of hours away from each other rather than being halfway across the world.
So, on Valentine’s Day 2019, we compromised. She flew down to see me because she really wanted to celebrate the occasion in person with me. However, she didn’t want to put any pressure on me to celebrate so she refused to remind me that Valentine’s Day was just around the corner.
I did not want to celebrate, but I recognised that she was flying down because she wanted to be with me on an occasion that she viewed as being special. So, I knew I wanted to celebrate it with her as a thank you.
We went to an art museum nearby and had a lovely cappuccino in the café along with a moist piece of cake. It’s a day with many fond memories.
To my fiancée: You are a gift to the world. Be yourself and trust that everything will work out. Happy Valentine’s Day.
7. P & T
He is not a romantic person and would not express his love through words but through actions instead. Since we were in a long distance relationship (I live in Perak while he lives in Selangor), I didn’t harbour any expectations.
On Valentine’s Day 2016, I was working in a bank and was busy attending to customer’s queries when I saw his figure at the banking hall. At that time, I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me so I didn’t pay much attention to it.
However, when I was done with a customer, he walked towards me with a bouquet of roses on his left hand and a Pooh soft toy (I’m a die-hard Winnie the Pooh fan) on his right. I was dumbstruck and surprised. Thank god it was almost closing time and there were not many customers left.
After receiving the gift, he waited patiently for me to finish work around 7pm. After having dinner and spending some quality time together, he drove back to Selangor as he needed to work the next day. That was indeed my most memorable Valentine’s Day.
To T, thank you for all your love towards me for the past 5 years, thank you for your tolerance and whenever we quarrelled, you gave in and will act as though nothing has happened the next day. It was not always a bed of roses for us, but nevertheless, I hope our marriage will last forever and, I LOVE YOU 3000.
From, your love
8. Steph
On Valentine’s Day last year, we finally had a reason to dine out at a nice keto restaurant after weeks of having homecooked keto meals. Now that the restaurant is closed indefinitely and only does meal plans, it makes the day we dined out there even more special.
My husband even gave me a deposit receipt from an optical shop as one of my Valentine’s Day gift. This means I could walk into the shop and choose my preferred frame and lens. Although I told him that I like practical gifts, I found his gift absurd. I can imagine him walking into the shop and asked the owner to take his money, write a receipt and someone else will be back. It’s so strange.
You’re really one of the clumsiest and most forgetful person I have ever met. Every week surely you’ll do or say something to me and I’ll vomit blood. Logic and reasons point towards us being incompatible yet it still feels strangely right. As individuals, we are opposites of each other and incomplete but as a couple, we are whole and complete. However, with that being said, eh come on la you idiot! Get your act together before I run out of blood to vomit! Happy V-day