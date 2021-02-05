Every day is Valentine’s Day

This article first appeared in theSun Buzz CNY x Valentine’s Day edition HERE Whether you take part in Valentine’s Day celebrations or not, what’s important is to appreciate and love your partner every day. Just like our readers have shared, it’s the little things that count at the end of the day and not the grand displays of affection! 1. Christabel What’s something meaningful you or your partner has done? It’s often the little things that count, and my husband shows his affections in various ways. I live in the UK so it’s often cold but he will warm the bed up before bedtime for me. In the mornings, he will bring tea for when I wake up. A Message to My Loved One I hope we live long, stay happy and healthy. Don’t forget to celebrate the small stuff. 2. S & M What’s something meaningful you or your partner has done? After a full day of training, we decided to head over to a restaurant for dinner. Unfortunately, we had a tyre puncture on the way but managed to pull over at a petrol station. Rain started to pour while he was changing the tyres so I held up an umbrella over us and found our situation quite comical. It was only later that I realised that was also the day he actually wanted to ask me out but the plan was ruined. We had to change plans and ended up at a shopping mall instead. I appreciated that he never once lost his temper although he was hangry. The trying day didn’t end because we were stuck in the mall’s carpark for a good 30 minutes or more because everyone was leaving at the same time. He still kept his cool! This happened a few years ago and we’re getting married in a few months.

3. Soyeon Lee What’s something meaningful you or your partner has done? My favourite Valentine’s Day was my first one with my hubby 4 years ago before we got married. I made some chocolate-covered almonds as Valentine’s Day gift and prepared a nice dinner. My husband gave me a bunch of pink roses! A Message to My Loved One Happy Valentine’s Day to the best husband ever! You are the only one that I want to share Valentine’s Day with forever. I love you! 4. Samantha Yee What’s something meaningful you or your partner has done? My favourite Valentine’s has to be one where my partner, Razlan Rizal, and I were in our first year of university in Melbourne. At the strike of midnight, he got my housemate to let him in the apartment and he surprised me with the only bunch of roses I’ll ever allow him to buy me (because I don’t believe in gifting flowers) and handmade love coupons filled with activities we could do together. A Message to My Loved One Happy Valentine’s Day sweetheart! Thank you for buying me roses that one time. Thank you for always buying me separate gifts even though my birthday is exactly a week from Valentine’s Day. I love you.

5. Kookie What’s something meaningful you or your partner has done? On Valentine’s Day, he flew all the way from UK to see me for 3 days. He said he did it because he wanted to show me that the distance didn’t matter and he loves me. 6. A & F What’s something meaningful you or your partner has done? Do you ‘believe’ in Valentine’s Day? Or are you a skeptic and think that it’s just another way to make consumers spend money on flowers and chocolates? I am firmly in the latter group. But my fiancée is in the former. So, what happens when Valentine’s Day comes around? Well, compromise happens. Compromise is the basis of most healthy relationships. Without this vital trait, any relationship would be hard pressed to survive long term. You see, my fiancée and I are in a long-distance relationship. When I moved from Malaysia to Scotland for work, our future as a couple was very unclear. Fast track a couple of years and she managed to land a job in Switzerland to be nearer to me. That meant we would just be a couple of hours away from each other rather than being halfway across the world. So, on Valentine’s Day 2019, we compromised. She flew down to see me because she really wanted to celebrate the occasion in person with me. However, she didn’t want to put any pressure on me to celebrate so she refused to remind me that Valentine’s Day was just around the corner. I did not want to celebrate, but I recognised that she was flying down because she wanted to be with me on an occasion that she viewed as being special. So, I knew I wanted to celebrate it with her as a thank you. We went to an art museum nearby and had a lovely cappuccino in the café along with a moist piece of cake. It’s a day with many fond memories. A Message to My Loved One To my fiancée: You are a gift to the world. Be yourself and trust that everything will work out. Happy Valentine’s Day.