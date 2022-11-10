Extra-yummy pairing!

IF you’re not a trained chef, chances are you’ve only had store-bought condiments or dips when making food at home. Maybe you didn’t even know that you could make your own sauces, but it’s actually easier than you think!

In a condiment, fats and oils serve as emulsifiers which gives it that glossy texture and creaminess that you see in, for example, mayonnaise. The fat in the extra virgin olive oil that will be featured in this article also preserves and adds flavours to the herbs and spices, and allows it to last at least a few weeks in the fridge (if you haven’t finished by then).

The taste of the homemade sauces alone is worth the prep work involved and the only equipment you’ll need is a hand blender and a few simple ingredients you probably already have in your pantry!

Mayonnaise

Mayonnaise is made by emulsifying eggs, oil, and some type of acid, usually vinegar or lemon juice, or both. In this recipe, you’ll need to use a raw egg, so to avoid the risk of salmonella infection, you will need a pasteurised egg. Although these eggs are a little pricier, they are safer and better for you, as well as have a fresher taste without the eggy smell.

Ingredients:

-> 1 large egg

-> 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

-> 1 tablespoon red or white wine vinegar

-> 1/4 teaspoon salt, or more to taste

-> 1 cup (240 ml) extra virgin olive oil

-> 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, optional

Instructions:

1. Combine the egg yolk, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Pulse the hand blender a couple of times until it is bright yellow.

2. Then, slowly dribble the olive oil into the mixture and continue pulsing. Make sure to gradually add the olive oil in a thin stream and not go too fast as that might cause your mayonnaise to not be able to emulsify properly.

3. When you’ve added all your olive oil in, the mayonnaise should look thick and lighter in colour, stop the hand blender.

4. Add more salt, pepper or lemon juice to taste.

5. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to a week.

And to make aioli, all you need to do is add one clove of minced garlic!