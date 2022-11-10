Extra-yummy pairing!

IF you’re not a trained chef, chances are you’ve only had store-bought condiments or dips when making food at home. Maybe you didn’t even know that you could make your own sauces, but it’s actually easier than you think!
In a condiment, fats and oils serve as emulsifiers which gives it that glossy texture and creaminess that you see in, for example, mayonnaise. The fat in the extra virgin olive oil that will be featured in this article also preserves and adds flavours to the herbs and spices, and allows it to last at least a few weeks in the fridge (if you haven’t finished by then).
The taste of the homemade sauces alone is worth the prep work involved and the only equipment you’ll need is a hand blender and a few simple ingredients you probably already have in your pantry!
Mayonnaise
Mayonnaise is made by emulsifying eggs, oil, and some type of acid, usually vinegar or lemon juice, or both. In this recipe, you’ll need to use a raw egg, so to avoid the risk of salmonella infection, you will need a pasteurised egg. Although these eggs are a little pricier, they are safer and better for you, as well as have a fresher taste without the eggy smell.
Ingredients:
-> 1 large egg
-> 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
-> 1 tablespoon red or white wine vinegar
-> 1/4 teaspoon salt, or more to taste
-> 1 cup (240 ml) extra virgin olive oil
-> 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice, optional
Instructions:
1. Combine the egg yolk, mustard, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Pulse the hand blender a couple of times until it is bright yellow.
2. Then, slowly dribble the olive oil into the mixture and continue pulsing. Make sure to gradually add the olive oil in a thin stream and not go too fast as that might cause your mayonnaise to not be able to emulsify properly.
3. When you’ve added all your olive oil in, the mayonnaise should look thick and lighter in colour, stop the hand blender.
4. Add more salt, pepper or lemon juice to taste.
5. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to a week.
And to make aioli, all you need to do is add one clove of minced garlic!
Hummus
If you’ve had Mediterranean food, you’ve probably had hummus. However, if you shop for hummus in stores, they’re usually really expensive because they’re imported. To save your wallet, try this healthy easy chickpea(sy) recipe that’s packed with protein, fibre, and iron!
Ingredients:
-> 425 grams canned chickpeas (Also known as garbanzo beans)
-> 1 clove garlic
-> 1⁄3 cup (80 ml) extra virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
-> 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
-> 2 tablespoons tahini (sesame seed paste; optional)
-> 1 teaspoon ground cumin
-> ¾ teaspoon salt
-> ¼ teaspoon paprika
Instructions:
1. Open the can of chickpeas and save the chickpea liquid for later. Rinse the chickpeas.
2. In a hand blender, purée the chickpeas, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, tahini (if using), cumin, and salt until smooth and creamy. (add 1 to 2 tablespoons chickpea liquid, or water, as necessary)
3. Serve in a bowl with an additional drizzle of extra virgin olive oil with the paprika before serving.
4. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to a week.
You can serve hummus as an easy appetizer for dinner parties alongside fresh vegetables like celery, carrots, broccoli, cauliflower, or fruits like sliced apples. You can also serve it as a chip dip or even spread it on your sandwiches or wraps!
When serving your hummus, press the back of the spoon into the centre of the hummus and rotate the bowl to create a small well. Not only does this elevate the presentation of the dip, but it also allows a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil to pool perfectly in the middle.
Pesto
If you’ve ever wanted a quick and easy pasta sauce or bread spread, look no further than the quintessential classic pesto! Normally, pesto is made with pine nuts, but since pine nuts can be pricey and hard to find in Malaysia, you can easily substitute it with roasted walnuts, almonds, or cashew nuts.
Ingredients:
-> 1 cup packed fresh basil leaves
-> 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
-> 1/4 cup (22 grams) freshly grated parmigiano-reggiano
-> 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil
-> 3 clove garlic
-> 2 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice (optional)
salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
1. Blend all the ingredients together with a hand blender until the pesto has a paste-like consistency.
2. For a smoother pesto, add more olive oil.
3. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to a week.
It’s that simple!
Vinaigrette Dressing
Vinaigrette is most commonly used as a salad dressing or with cold meats, but it can also be used as a marinade for meats, fish, or poultry. Since a basic vinaigrette is made out of an acidic substance like lemon juice or vinegar with oil, this tart dressing can easily elevate the taste of your salads or even add a special zing to your grilled chicken.
Ingredients:
-> 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
-> 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
-> 1/4 cup diced shallots
-> 1/2 teaspoon each salt & black pepper
Instructions:
1. Blend all the ingredients together with a hand blender until combined.
2. Refrigerate leftovers in an airtight container for up to a week.
Another quick and easy dressing recipe! Since it’s made out of 50% oil, it’s likely that your dressing will solidify in the refrigerator, so before serving, make sure you bring it up to room temperature or run your storage container under warm water to liquefy it.
With an extra virgin olive oil dressing, you can easily incorporate a healthy meal into your diet while keeping your food delicious!