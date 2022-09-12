Feast your heart out

CHRISTMAS is a holiday that is marked by a variety of customs and thrilling occasions. Although everyone has a different conception of what the season should look like, one element is shared by all: food. Because there are so many distinct traditions, Christmas supper customs vary slightly from country to country. Christmas is the ideal time to fill your dinner plate with all of your favourite seasonal foods.

Creamed spinach

Creamed spinach is a classic Christmas side dish that pairs well with any of the meats. This dish has a rich texture and flavour that you’ll be raving about for weeks thanks to heavy whipping cream and plenty of parmesan cheese.

Gingerbread

The slightly sweet, spice-studded flavour of gingerbread tastes like the embodiment of the holiday season. Nothing quite captures the spirit of Christmas like the aroma of freshly baked gingerbread in your oven, or a festive gingerbread display on the dining room table. These straightforward gingerbread cookies are great for entertaining children over the Christmas break as they are not only delicious but also quite simple to prepare.

Sweet potatoes

Around the holidays, sweet potatoes are usually a favourite. However, sweet potato casseroles may be eaten as a side dish at any time of the year. For some people, Christmas dinner would not be the same without one. Sweet potatoes are healthy veggies, but it’s true that when they are served over the holidays, people often go a little overboard with their preparation. They got the typical mash’s creamy richness along with almost a hundred times more flavour and nutrients. Watch your visitors lick the bowl after adding some rosemary and toasted walnuts to that meal.

Corn pudding

Corn pudding is a traditional side dish from the southern United States served at holiday gatherings. Despite the fact that corn pudding is officially a dish, it has a creamy, velvety texture that is almost dessert-like. With the use of chopped onion and fresh thyme, this corn pudding dish adds a savoury twist to the classic. It’s tasty, enjoyable to eat, and, perhaps most significantly, adjustable. It also shines in one of the finest dishes of all time: savoury corn pudding, the ideal side dish for any mealtime table.

Roast turkey

The Christmas feast is incomplete without a roasted turkey! This delicious dish is perfect for a lavish Christmas dinner party since it has plenty of spices, almonds, and herbs. So, choose this for your main course!