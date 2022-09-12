Feast your heart out

CHRISTMAS is a holiday that is marked by a variety of customs and thrilling occasions. Although everyone has a different conception of what the season should look like, one element is shared by all: food. Because there are so many distinct traditions, Christmas supper customs vary slightly from country to country. Christmas is the ideal time to fill your dinner plate with all of your favourite seasonal foods.
Creamed spinach
Creamed spinach is a classic Christmas side dish that pairs well with any of the meats. This dish has a rich texture and flavour that you’ll be raving about for weeks thanks to heavy whipping cream and plenty of parmesan cheese.
Gingerbread
The slightly sweet, spice-studded flavour of gingerbread tastes like the embodiment of the holiday season. Nothing quite captures the spirit of Christmas like the aroma of freshly baked gingerbread in your oven, or a festive gingerbread display on the dining room table. These straightforward gingerbread cookies are great for entertaining children over the Christmas break as they are not only delicious but also quite simple to prepare.
Sweet potatoes
Around the holidays, sweet potatoes are usually a favourite. However, sweet potato casseroles may be eaten as a side dish at any time of the year. For some people, Christmas dinner would not be the same without one. Sweet potatoes are healthy veggies, but it’s true that when they are served over the holidays, people often go a little overboard with their preparation. They got the typical mash’s creamy richness along with almost a hundred times more flavour and nutrients. Watch your visitors lick the bowl after adding some rosemary and toasted walnuts to that meal.
Corn pudding
Corn pudding is a traditional side dish from the southern United States served at holiday gatherings. Despite the fact that corn pudding is officially a dish, it has a creamy, velvety texture that is almost dessert-like. With the use of chopped onion and fresh thyme, this corn pudding dish adds a savoury twist to the classic. It’s tasty, enjoyable to eat, and, perhaps most significantly, adjustable. It also shines in one of the finest dishes of all time: savoury corn pudding, the ideal side dish for any mealtime table.
Roast turkey
The Christmas feast is incomplete without a roasted turkey! This delicious dish is perfect for a lavish Christmas dinner party since it has plenty of spices, almonds, and herbs. So, choose this for your main course!
Roast chicken
Roast chicken is a traditional alternative to the roast turkey that is often served at Christmas dinner in most homes. After all, chicken that is soft, succulent, and has deliciously crispy skin can never go wrong. Not only is it simpler to prepare, but it is also far more suited for smaller houses and intimidating gatherings.
Cherry cake
A “plum cake” is the most typical fruitcake found at Christmastime in every home. This cake is undoubtedly a pleasure to be savoured with loved ones on Christmas because it is made with the deliciousness of plums and dried fruits. The nuts and plums are first marinated in rum approximately a month ago in order to give the cake its amazing flavour.
Cranberry sauce
Cranberry sauce is one of the most popular Christmas side dishes. It is made essentially like it sounds, with cranberries being cooked on the stove to make a sauce. Of course, it is sweetened in the American way with heaps of sugar. This usually complements a bite of turkey pretty well since it helps to balance out the slightly gamy dryness of the meat.
Stuffing
Stuffing is a crucial component of any Christmas buffet, whether you use it to stuff a turkey or serve it as a delicious side dish. Without the ideal stuffing recipe, Christmas dinner would fall short. The ideal side dish for the turkey or any meatless main dish you are serving this holiday season, stuffing may be made with traditional ingredients like sage and onions or with a festive twist like chestnut, shallot, and orange.
Eggnog
The drink known as a “posset”, which was made with heated curdled milk, ale or wine, and spices, is said to be the ancestor of eggnog. Later, when the beverage gained popularity among monks and the affluent, more pricey components like eggs, sherry, and figs were added to the mix. Although it has been connected with Christmas since the 1700s, the famous festive beverage has a history that dates back to Medieval Britain. Whatever your feelings toward this egg-based holiday beverage, eggnog is a seasonal tradition. And it doesn’t appear like it will end anytime soon.