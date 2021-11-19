Finding his solace

Singaporean artiste Gentle Bones finds creative comfort and fulfilment in his self-titled debut album

URGENCY plays an influential role in the world of music. In an industry where artistes are encouraged to constantly release music, a long hiatus or a delayed creative effort can be detrimental to an artist’s career. However, singer Joel Tan – who goes by his stage name Gentle Bones – seems to not be affected by this golden rule. Ever since the Singaporean native stepped foot in the industry, the singer has been one of the most successful artistes in the Southeast Asian region. With his signature sound and relatable sorrowful lyrics, Gentle Bones found no trouble drawing listeners into his world. Yet, as he was soaring high after his first EP, the idea of releasing a full-length album was still not an utmost priority. Instead, he focused on further developing his artistic sound with the release of three music EPs over the years. After eight long years of patiently waiting, Gentle Bones has finally released his self-titled debut album. Speaking exclusively with theSun, the singer shared insights on the process behind making the record.

How was the whole process like making your debut album, Gentle Bones? “It was a very nice process. It was done the past year, specifically during this Covid time. A lot of us as artistes are forced into this mode of creation because we are unable to play live shows right now. “Thankfully, the producers that I work with actually make time for the whole creative process. And I never got to create for such a long period of time before this. So yeah, it was quite fun!” Why work with various Southeast Asian artistes for the record? “I think it was highly important for me to reach out to them during this time. As my own journey with music for the past couple of years, I have been a huge fan of Southeast Asian music. “You see Southeast Asian music really take off in the West [with] acts like Rich Brian, and so it is a huge milestone for me to be able to make that happen. “Also, I wanted to try something new. Before this album, I had gotten to a point in my career where I felt like it was time to try something new music. To put the music before the individual and to allow the music to speak for itself. I really wanted to create the music that I wanted to make” Could you elaborate on the story behind the inspiring track, You’re My Superhero? “The song is about celebrating everyday superheroes. The foundational idea behind it is to celebrate people doing extraordinary things. For example, during the pandemic, a lot of us have taken for granted the importance of a robust healthcare system. Like you see how doctors and nurses step up to the plate to deal with something that they are unsure about. “And a lot of us also do not see the sacrifices they make because it is not just about them. It is also about the family that they are going back to after a long day. So, they are definitely our superheroes.”